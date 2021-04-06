Granada vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with a set of quarterfinal fixtures this week as Manchester United lock horns with Granada at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Thursday. Manchester United have been impressive this season and are the favourites going into this game.
Granada have consistently punched above their weight this season and find themselves in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment. The Spanish side has not been at its best in recent weeks and cannot afford to concede an advantage this week.
Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently in second place in the Premier League table and will want to win the UEFA Europa League this season. The Red Devils edged Brighton to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Granada vs Manchester United Head-to-Head
Manchester United have never faced Granada in an official fixture in Europe and will want to get their head-to-head record off to a positive start. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has built an impressive squad and will want to field a strong side this week.
Granada have pulled off their fair share of upsets this season and are perfectly capable of achieving a historic result this week. Manchester United have excellent players but will have to be wary of the Spaniards' attacking prowess.
Granada form guide: L-L-L-W-W
Manchester United form guide: W-L-W-W-D
Granada vs Manchester United Team News
Granada
Neyder Lozano, Luis Suarez, Quini, and Luis Milla are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alberto Soro, Carlos Neva, and Dimitri Foulquier are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Neyder Lozano, Luis Suarez, Quini, Luis Milla
Doubtful: Alberto Soro, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier
Suspended: None
Manchester United
Eric Bailly has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, and Phil Jones are also injured and have been ruled out of this match.
Injured: Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Phil Jones
Doubtful: Alex Telles, Marcus Rashford
Suspended: None
Granada vs Manchester United Predicted XI
Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons; Jorge Molina, Antonio Puertas, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado
Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani
Granada vs Manchester United Prediction
Manchester United have proved their sceptics wrong this season and have managed to exceed expectations under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani in their ranks, the Red Devils hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.
Granada have had several defensive issues this month and cannot afford another series of lapses in this match. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this fixture.
Prediction: Granada 1-2 Manchester United
