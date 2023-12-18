Granada vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Granada lock horns with a struggling Sevilla side in an important clash at the Estadio los Carmenes on Tuesday.

Granada vs Sevilla Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The home side suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Getafe in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Granada vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Granada and have won 13 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's seven victories.

After an unbeaten run of four matches against Sevilla in La Liga, Granada have lost five of their last seven such games in the competition.

Granada have won each of their last two matches at home against Sevilla in La Liga - one victory fewer than they had managed in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Granada have lost only two of their last eight matches at home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga.

Granada have picked up only eight points from their 17 matches in La Liga so far this season - their lowest-ever tally at this stage of the season in the top flight.

Granada vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have flattered to deceive so far this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The likes of Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Ramos are seasoned campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this week.

Granada have also been poor performers this season and will be up against a formidable test in this fixture. Sevilla are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 0-2 Sevilla

Granada vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes