Granada vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Granada on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Granada are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a miserable campaign so far. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Celta Vigo last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Andalusia giants eased past Espanyol in their previous league game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Granada vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have an impressive record against Granada and have won 12 out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed only two victories against Sevilla and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sevilla. Granada were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-D-W

Granada vs Sevilla Team News

Granada need to be at their best on Sunday

Granada

Neyder Lozano is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Yan Eteki is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked against Sevilla this weekend.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Yan Eteki

Doubtful: Maxime Gonalons

Suspended: None

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri is recovering from an injury at the moment and will likely be replaced by Rafa Mir this weekend. Thomas Delaney was sent off against Espanyol last week and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Youssef En-Nesyri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thomas Delaney

Granada vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Quini; Monchu, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla; Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez, Antonio Puertas

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Alejandro Gomez, Erik Lamela; Rafa Mir

Granada vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have been exceptional under Julen Lopetegui and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The Andalusian giants have troubled La Liga's bigwigs in the recent past and have a point to prove this weekend.

Granada have struggled this season but have managed to hold their ground against the likes of Real Sociedad and Barcelona this month. Sevilla are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Granada 0-2 Sevilla

