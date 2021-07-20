Great Britain Women vs Chile Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 feature a set of women's football matches this week as Great Britain Women take on Chile Women on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this summer.

Chile Women have been fairly inconsistent in recent months and will need to step up in this match. The South American giants held Germany to a 0-0 stalemate last month and will need to be at their best this week.

Great Britain Women, on the other hand, can pack a punch on their day and could potentially win the gold medal this summer. Hege Riise's side has plenty of talent in its ranks and its young stars will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Great Britain's women's football team have confirmed that they will take a knee before their matches at the Olympics in support of the fight against racism and discrimination. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 15, 2021

Great Britain Women vs Chile Women Head-to-Head

Great Britain have never played an official fixture against Chile Women and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The South American outfit has had a few problems in recent months and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The team from the British Isles will need to make the most of its training sessions to field a robust and coherent team this week. Both teams have flattered to deceive in the Olympics and have a point to prove this summer.

Great Britain Women vs Chile Women Team News

Great Britain need to win this game

Great Britain Women

Manchester City shot-stopper Karen Bardsley has picked up an injury and has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics. Great Britain Women will likely name an attacking team for this game.

Injured: Karen Bardsley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile have a point to prove

Chile Women

Chile Women have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to name their best team for this game. Chile have some experienced players at their disposal and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Great Britain Women vs Chile Women Predicted XI

Great Britain Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ellie Roebuck; Demi Stokes, Steph Houghton, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze; Sophie Ingle, Kim Little; Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway, Fran Kirby; Ellen White

Chile Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Christiane Endler; Javiera Toro, Carla Guerrero, Daniela Pardo, Nayadet Lopez; Francisca Lara, Karen Araya, Yessenia Lopez, Daniela Zamora; Yanara Aedo, Mario Urrutia

Great Britain Women vs Chile Women Prediction

Great Britain Women have a host of excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on winning their first Olympics medal this year. Riise's charges can be lethal on their day and have shown tremendous improvement in recent years.

Chile Women can certainly pack a punch and could potentially pull off a series of upsets this year. Great Britain Women are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Great Britain Women 2-1 Chile Women

