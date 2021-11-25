Greatest Chelsea XI of all time

Chelsea are the most successful English club of the 2000s with loads of trophies to show for it. The London club are the reigning champions of Europe after winning the Champions League for a second time in the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea have won all of the UEFA club competitions they have competed in at least twice, a feat no other club in history has matched.

The club was founded in 1905, but really burst onto the scene in 2003 after Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought it.

Roman Abramovich transformed Chelsea when he bought the club

Since coming under the ownership of Abramovich, Chelsea have won 20 trophies in 18 years, making them one of Europe's powerhouses.

It is, however, essential to know that Chelsea existed with a decent amount of success before the Abramovich era. Here's a look at Chelsea's all-time greatest XI based on their achievements for the club:

GK: Petr Cech

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Czech Republic international Petr Cech is one of the greatest goalkeepers in English Premier League history, with several records to show for it. He joined Chelsea from Rennes ahead of the 2004-05 season and became the club's first-choice goalkeeper shortly after, holding the position for almost a decade.

Despite close competition from Peter "The Cat" Bonetti for this spot, Cech edges it for his role in the history of Chelsea.

Notably, Cech kept 24 clean sheets in his debut season, a Premier League record to this day, as Chelsea won their first league title in 50 years.

He kept 207 clean sheets in 443 appearances in the Premier League, another Premier League record.

Overall, Cech kept 228 clean sheets in 494 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. He played a vital role in the club's first-ever UEFA Champions League title in 2012, saving a penalty in extra-time as well as in the shootout against Bayern Munich.

RB: Cesar Azpilicueta

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Current Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is undoubtedly one of the most criminally underrated players in the club's history. £7 million buy from Olympique Marseille in 2012, Azpilicueta has been the club's Mr Dependable for close to a decade.

A right-back by trade, Dave, as he is fondly known by the fans, has played excellently in a wide array of positions for Chelsea in his 10 seasons at the club. The Spaniard has hardly missed a game due to injury in his time at the club, with his fitness and durability a source of wonder for many.

• @VisionOfWabby One of Premier League’s most underrated player the past decade



César Azpilicueta



{ A Thread } One of Premier League’s most underrated player the past decadeCésar Azpilicueta{ A Thread } https://t.co/KaX3e43ZwQ

Azpilicueta captained Chelsea to their second UEFA Champions League crown following a series of brilliant performances for the side. He is undoubtedly one of the most successful players to represent the club.

CB: John Terry

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

His banner at Stamford Bridge says it all: "JT Captain, Leader, Legend." John Terry made his Chelsea debut as a wiry 17-year-old in 1998 and became the club's captain in 2004.

The defender was one of the best the Premier League has ever seen. His tackling, reading of the game and passing were top-notch, and he also had the odd goal in him.

Terry is the highest-scoring defender in the history of the Premier League. He was also part of the meanest defense in the league's history, having conceded just 15 goals in the entirety 2004-05 season.

Uber Chelsea FC ⭐️⭐️ @UberCheIseaFC Throwback to an injured John Terry instructing the Chelsea players after we went 4-1 up against Napoli in 2012.



Captain, Leader, Manager, Legend... 💙 Throwback to an injured John Terry instructing the Chelsea players after we went 4-1 up against Napoli in 2012.Captain, Leader, Manager, Legend... 💙 https://t.co/1ijQspowhF

Terry captained Chelsea to their greatest successes, winning every trophy available bar the FIFA Club World Cup. The Englishman is definitely the greatest defender in the club's history.

CB: Ron Harris

Ron Harris posing in his Chelsea shirt

Ron "Chopper" Harris was primarily a centre-back in his day, but was able to feature as a right back, left back or midfielder. Harris was known for his tough-tackling nature, such that he became notorious for his tackling.

He captained Chelsea to the 1967 FA Cup final, becoming the youngest player to captain a side in an FA Cup final at the time. Harris led Chelsea to the FA Cup trophy in 1970 after a replay against Leeds United in a match rather remembered for its brutal nature. The talented defender led Chelsea to their first European title, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1971.

Harris represented Chelsea for 20 years, making 795 appearances, before moving to Brentford in 1980.

LB: Ashley Cole

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

England defender Ashley Cole was a promising young defender when he decided to leave Arsenal for Chelsea after the 2005-06 season. The Englishman became a mainstay in the Chelsea defense and enjoyed many great moments at Stamford Bridge.

The left-back played a prominent role in Chelsea's success in the late 2000s, developing a knack for always being in the right place at the right time.

Simon Bird @SimonBird_

⚽️ his managerial dream

🗣️What he's copying from three legends Mourinho, Wenger and Ancelotti

🦁🦁🦁 Not appreciating his 107 cap

⚫️ Opportunities for black coaches and more here..

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… England, Arsenal and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole on:⚽️ his managerial dream🗣️What he's copying from three legends Mourinho, Wenger and Ancelotti🦁🦁🦁 Not appreciating his 107 cap #ENG career enough⚫️ Opportunities for black coaches and more here.. England, Arsenal and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole on:⚽️ his managerial dream🗣️What he's copying from three legends Mourinho, Wenger and Ancelotti🦁🦁🦁 Not appreciating his 107 cap #ENG career enough⚫️ Opportunities for black coaches and more here..mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Cole started and finished the 2012 UEFA Champions League final, putting in a brilliant shift to help Chelsea and scoring in the penalty shootout. He won nine trophies at Chelsea before leaving in 2014.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith