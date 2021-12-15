Chelsea have been one of the most well-off clubs in the English top-flight for a long time now. The west London club has set high ambitions for itself and regularly invested in quality players and managers to revel in silverware success. Unlike many big clubs, Chelsea are known for signing players who can contribute their best in no time. The room and time provided for adjustment is minimal.

For that very reason, wearing the Blues jersey is not the easiest task. It takes something special to make their fanbase and the board happy. A look into their rich history and you'll find enough examples of great players who showed just how to make their way into fans' hearts.

Many foreign imports became club legends for Chelsea

Some of these players stayed with Chelsea for the better part of their careers. Others, while their spells lasted for a shorter duration, gave their prime years to the Blues. The club were never shy when it came to recruiting proven talent and happily paid a price that was worth the quality.

In the process, some high-profile names as well as some lesser known talents arrived from foreign lands to the west London club. They were never shy to express themselves on the pitch and are remembered fondly even today. With no further chatter, let's unveil the greatest foreign Chelsea XI of all-time.

GK: Petr Cech

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Arguably the greatest goalkeeper of the Premier League era, Petr Cech was almost impenetrable in his time at Chelsea. Cech was a quality shotstopper and much more. He had everything - great reflexes in open play, instinct while saving the penalty, the ability to distribute from the back, you name it.

He wasn't the most vocal or the maverick type and sometimes people would doubt if he had the tough mentality to stay at the top. But in 2006, a life-threatening tackle in a Premier League game against Reading really tested Cech's mentality and passion for the game.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2020, Petr Cech came out of retirement to play for Chelsea U23's at the age of 38.



The Blues came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Tottenham in PL2, even after Danny Drinkwater was sent off. 🔵 ON THIS DAY: In 2020, Petr Cech came out of retirement to play for Chelsea U23's at the age of 38. The Blues came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Tottenham in PL2, even after Danny Drinkwater was sent off. 🔵 https://t.co/2e6uNOhloy

The Chelsea goalkeeper was operated on for a depressed skull fracture. He returned with that iconic headguard that is a symbol associated with him so often. The Czech international has since gone on an upward trajectory, cementing his status as an all-time great.

During his stint with the Blues, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one apiece of Champions League and Europa League trophies. Cech also boasts four Premier League Golden Gloves with a record for maximum clean sheets, a whopping 202.

LB: Eddie McCreadie

Eddie Mccreadie captured in the Chelsea vs Manchester City game in 1971 (Credits: Twitter)

Take a detour back to the days when your father probably would have just started watching English football with your grandfather in the '60s and '70s. Eddie McCreadie signed for Chelsea in 1962 from Scottish club East Stirlingshire. On a few occasions his name has been sung at Stamford Bridge and in pubs by Blues fans.

The Scottish international made 350 appearances for Chelsea during his tenure and was a rock-solid left-back in 1960s. His iconic League Cup final goal against Leicester City is a cherished memory. For that, he dribbled almost 80 yards before depositing the ball in goal.

McCreadie won the 1970 FA Cup as a player and then as manager earned Chelsea a promotion to the First Division. A disagreement with chairman Brian Meers in 1977 saw him leave the club on bitter terms. However, the Chelsea legend returned for the first time to Stamford Bridge in May 2017.

CB: Marcel Desailly

Desailly celebrates his goal in the Chelsea outfit in 2002

Nicknamed 'The Rock' and deservedly so, Marcel Desailly is fondly remembered as the man who mentored John Terry. One look at JT's Chelsea career is enough to see how great a mentor Desailly must have been. But his own exploits in a Blues outfit were nothing short of special and crucial for the team.

In the pre-Roman Abramovich era, the Frenchman was a true statement signing, bought in for a fee of £4.6m in 1998. The World Cup winner had won the Champions League winner twice, once with Marseille and once with AC Milan, in consecutive seasons. He was also a two-time Serie A winner with AC Milan.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Happy birthday to Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly. The defender turns 51 today.



➡️ Games: 681

🇫🇷 Caps: 116

🏆 Trophies: 13

🏆 Champions League: 1

🌎 World Cup: 1

🇪🇺 EURO's: 1 Happy birthday to Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly. The defender turns 51 today. ➡️ Games: 681🇫🇷 Caps: 116🏆 Trophies: 13🏆 Champions League: 1🌎 World Cup: 1🇪🇺 EURO's: 1 https://t.co/ise6bmGtgk

Desailly's arrival injected hunger, desire and passion into the Chelsea squad. The team played with a greater purpose and in his presence a winning mentality flourished.

Always ready for a fight, there were few who could outmuscle Desailly and get the better of him in a one-vs-one situation. His aggression and intensity were reserved for on-field action and off-field he was very composed.

During his six-year spell with the Blues, the France international won the FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. However, he did prepare one John Terry to serve at the club for years to come.

CB: Ricardo Carvalho

AC Milan v Chelsea FC

Well, as is often the case, when one talks about Chelsea defenders it is common to see them wax lyricals about John Terry. Somewhere while talking about his name they digress to his partner Ricardo Carvalho and then get back on Terry. But Carvalho was more than just a sidekick to the Englishman.

To be fair, the Portuguese wasn't the man who wanted to steal the spotlight. Defending was his duty and he did it at the highest-standard without finching once. He wasn't interested in demanding any extra praise for that. But that does not mean one of Chelsea's all-time best centre-backs should be neglected.

Uber Chelsea FC ⭐️⭐️ @UberCheIseaFC “There are some things you simply can’t explain. The connection I had with Chelsea was something else.”



“It’s a real privilege in football to be able to play for a club you fully trust and love in front of fans you adore. I loved every moment.”



- Ricardo Carvalho on Chelsea 💙 “There are some things you simply can’t explain. The connection I had with Chelsea was something else.”“It’s a real privilege in football to be able to play for a club you fully trust and love in front of fans you adore. I loved every moment.”- Ricardo Carvalho on Chelsea 💙 https://t.co/FsnXtIZM5Z

You could bank on Carvalho to win any challenge, be it on the ground or in the air. He was perfect when it came to disrupting the flow of opposition in the final third. The Chelsea centre-back's game was highly dependent on his reading of the game and there were hardly any lapses in his judgement.

The Portugal international won three Premier League titles in his six years with Chelsea. He is not talked about as being world-class in the English top-flight because he stayed at the top of his game for four years. But that does not take away from the fact that he was one of the most important players at Chelsea.

RB: Branislav Ivanovic

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Capital One Cup Final

Upon his arrival and for the initial adjustment period to English football, Branislav Ivanovic was way off his pace and a signing that felt hugely underwhelming. £9 million was a more than decent sum to be spent on the services of a full-back. If things did not work out positively with the Serbian, it would have been seen as a disappointing piece of business.

Getting acquainted with the intensity of the Premier League took its time. But once the Chelsea right-back felt at home, he began showing his real prowess. An explosive right-back who moved forward at every given opportunity, he would stay heavily involved in the final-third.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Chelsea wouldn’t have won 2 European titles in 2 years without the goals from Branislav ivanović.the unsung hero Chelsea wouldn’t have won 2 European titles in 2 years without the goals from Branislav ivanović.the unsung hero https://t.co/1mLLYbTdpf

His aerial ability saw him become a threat in the penalty box from set pieces and otherwise when he galloped towards goal. The Serbian's numbers are proof of his offensive contributions. In 377 appearances over the course of his nine-year association with Chelsea, he contributed with 34 goals and 34 assists.

The Blues right-back won multiple honors during his time at the club. This includes three Premier League titles and one apiece of Champions League and Europa League silverware.

Special Mention: Cesar Azpilicueta

