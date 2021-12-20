Greatest foreign XI in La Liga history

La Liga has been home to some of the world's best players across positions over the years.

In the nine-decade-long history of La Liga, many fine players, especially from overseas, have played for some of the biggest clubs in the country. These players represented La Liga's two most successful clubs - Real Madrid and Barcelona - with aplomb.

However, there have also been world-class foreign players plying their trade for other La Liga clubs. Some of them are still active in the competition as well. On that note, here's a look at the best all-time foreign XI in La Liga history.

A 4-3-3 formation has been considered for this hypothetical XI. All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

Goalkeeper - Jan Oblak (2020-21 La Liga winner)

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak has been incredible in La Liga.

Jan Oblak is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga history never to have played for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The 2020-21 La Liga winner has kept an impressive tally of 128 clean sheets in nearly 250 games, with most of them coming for Atletico Madrid. Oblak's clean sheet percentage of 52.2 is the best in the competition among goalkeepers with at least 100 clean sheets.

He has missed only two league games since the start of the 2017-18 campaign. However, the 28-year-old Slovenia international, much like the Rojiblancos, has had a lukewarm start to his 2021-22 campaign.

With Oblak keeping only five clean sheets in 16 games, holders Atletico are already 13 points behind runaway La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Left-back - Marcelo (five-time La Liga winner)

Real Madrid legend Marcelo.

Marcelo is one of the most decorated full-backs in La Liga history. The five-time winner arrived in the competition with Real Madrid in 2006-07, and has played almost 400 games thus far.

The 33-year-old is not what he used to be in his prime, which explains why the Real Madrid captain has played only three league games this season. Nevertheless, Marcelo has produced at least one goal contribution in each of his La Liga campaigns, with the exception of his first and the ongoing one.

In his five La Liga-winning campaigns for Madrid, Marcelo has contributed 28 goal contributions (six goals, 22 assists). Interestingly, almost half of them (12) came in the 2016-17 season.

Centre-back - Ronald Koeman (four-time La Liga winner)

Ronald Koeman is a Barcelona legend.

Ronald Koeman is one of the most prolific goalscoring defenders in La Liga history. He was an integral part of his compatriot Johan Cruyff's Dream Team at Barcelona that swept four consecutive La Liga titles.

Although Koeman played only six seasons in the competition, he scored an impressive 67 goals. Most of those strikes were free-kicks or thunderbolts from distance. Koeman scored 44 league goals in Barcelona's four La Liga-winning campaigns.

GOAL @goal Ronald Koeman as a player at Barca:



2️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ games

8️⃣3️⃣ goals



🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆 European Cup

🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆🏆🏆 Supercopa de Espana

🏆 European Super Cup Ronald Koeman as a player at Barca:2️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ games8️⃣3️⃣ goals🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga🏆 European Cup🏆 Copa del Rey🏆🏆🏆 Supercopa de Espana🏆 European Super Cup https://t.co/Eny3lPVYec

The 'sweeper' later returned to La Liga to manage Barcelona. However, in his lone season in charge, the Blaugrana failed to win the competition, finishing third.

Centre-back - Raphael Varane (three-time La Liga winner)

Raphael Varane was excellent for Real Madrid.

Raphael Varane had a successful decade-long career in the Spanish top flight. In ten seasons in the competition, the former Real Madrid centre-back made nearly 250 appearances, scoring eight times.

The three-time winner struck a prolific central defensive partnership with the legendary Sergio Ramos. Strong on tackles and proficient at both ends, the ball-playing 28-year-old was a key player for his team.

Footy Humour @FootyHumour We live in a world where Raphaël Varane who has won 4 Champions Leagues, 4 FIFA Club World Cups, 3 La Liga’s, 3 UEFA Super Cup’s, 3 Spanish Cups and a World Cup costs £43m and Brighton’s Ben White who won the EFL Championship player of the month for August 2019 costs £50 million. We live in a world where Raphaël Varane who has won 4 Champions Leagues, 4 FIFA Club World Cups, 3 La Liga’s, 3 UEFA Super Cup’s, 3 Spanish Cups and a World Cup costs £43m and Brighton’s Ben White who won the EFL Championship player of the month for August 2019 costs £50 million. https://t.co/W3P8HtYuEu

Now at Manchester United, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will look to replicate his Real Madrid and France exploits with his new club.

# Right-back - Dani Alves (six-time La Liga winner)

FC Barcelona re-signed Dani Alves earlier this year.

Dani Alves is arguably the best attacking right-back in the history of the game. the most decorated player in the game's history, Alves enjoyed a prolific 14-season campaign in the Spanish top flight.

The six-time La Liga winner has tallied a century of goal contributions (25 goals, 84 assists) in over 400 games in the competition. Most of these goals and assists came with Barcelona, with whom he won six La Liga titles and two continental trebles.

Alves is now back at Barcelona as a free agent, more than 2000 days after leaving the club. He will look to play a role under his former teammate Xavi to return the Blaugrana to their halcyon days.

