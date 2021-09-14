Greatest UEFA Champions League XI of all time

The UEFA Champions League is the blue-riband event of European club football. Over the years, some of the finest players to have graced the sport have had success in this competition.

The 2021-22 edition of the Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, with holders Chelsea opening their campaign at home against Zenit St. Petersburg. Barcelona-Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the marquee fixture of Gameweek 1. But a certain Lionel Messi will be conspicuous by his absence in that game, and so will a certain Cristiano Ronaldo when Juventus travel to Malmo.

That's because the duo, generally regarded as the two best players in Champions League history, changed clubs this summer. While Ronaldo returned to his old stomping ground of Old Trafford, Messi moved to Ligue 1 giants PSG.

We're back!! 🤩🤩🤩





It remains to be seen how the two players fare for their latest employers in a competition they have made into a personal battleground in recent years. But Messi and Ronaldo apart, this year's Champions League will feature a plethora of world-class players across positions, as is usually the case.

On that note, here's a look at the best all-time Champions League XI (4-3-3 formation), which comprises a handful of active players too. So without further ado, here's what the hypothetical XI would look like:

Goalkeeper - Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is a multiple-time Champions League winner.

The Champions League has been graced by some of the best goalkeepers in the game's history. But it is Iker Casillas who gets the nod ahead of the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Manuel Neuer.

Although all three players are bonafide legends of the game, winning big titles galore, it is 'King Iker' who has had more success in the Champions League than the other two. In fact, Casillas holds several records in the competition.

⏪ Throwback to these memorable saves 🧤





The three-time Champions League winner has made the most appearances (177) and kept the most clean sheets (59) in competition history. Casillas won his third Champions League title with Real Madrid in 2014 before retiring from the game five years later.

Left-back - Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini was a standout performer for club and country.

Paolo Maldini is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs to have played the game.

The 53-year-old Italian, one of the finest examples of a one-club man, played over 100 Champions League games for AC Milan. Maldini scored his third and final Champions League goal in the 2005 final against Liverpool. Unfortunately, Milan squandered their three-goal half-time lead and went down in the penalty shootout.

The three-time Champions League winner was particularly renowned for his athleticism, tackling prowess and technical ability.

Maldini captained Milan to their most recent Champions League title in 2007, where the Rossoneri beat Liverpool 2-1 in the final.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is one of the most decorated defenders in the game's history.

Sergio Ramos is one of the finest goalscoring defenders in the history of the Champions League.

The 35-year-old has made 129 appearances in the competition, all for Real Madrid, whom he left this summer to join PSG. Ramos famously scored an injury-time equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final as the Merengues won their much-awaited La Decima.

Sergio Ramos has now scored more Champions League goals than Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane 😳





A no-nonsense defender, Ramos has a chequered disciplinary record; he has seen the most red cards by any player in the competition's history. But the four-time Champions League winner has made an impact at both ends of the field thanks to his aerial prowess and ball-playing ability.

Centre-back - Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique has excelled for club and country.

Gerard Pique is a quintessential modern-day centre-back, excellent at both ends of the field. The 34-year-old is also a four-time Champions League winner, just like Ramos.

Pique has been an excellent performer for club and country over the years, and the Barcelona centre-back is one of the most experienced players at his club.

🔵🔴 Gerard Piqué = defender that revolutionised the role of the centre-back in modern football...

Gerard Pique is one of a handful of players to have won Champions League titles with two different clubs in consecutive seasons.

Right-back - Dani Alves

Dani Alves is still going strong at the age of 38.

Dani Alves has revolutionized the role of a full-back in the modern game, thanks to his tireless and darting runs down the flanks.

Alves has made over 100 appearances in the competition for three different clubs. But the 38-year-old Brazilian enjoyed the best years of his career with Barcelona, with whom he won three Champions League titles.

Alves, who won gold with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, last played in the Champions League in 2018-19 for PSG.

