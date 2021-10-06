Greatest XI to have played with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game. During an illustrious career spanning almost two decades, he has scored many goals and won titles galore for club and country.

The 34-year-old arrived at PSG this summer as a six-time Ballon d'Or and eight-time Pichichi award winner. Messi has won two continental trebles, ten La Liga titles and countless other honours.

Messi's versatility allows him to be deployed across a plethora of positions across the final third. Though he is at his most lethal as a right winger, Messi has found success playing down the center as well. He can drop deep to set up plays for teammates as well.

The all-time Barcelona and Argentina top scorer has played alongside several world-class players over the years. On that note, here's a look at the best XI to have played with Messi. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: A 4-3-3 formation has been considered for this hypothetical XI. All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

# Goalkeeper - Victor Valdes

Victor Valdes was a successful goalkeeper at Barcelona.

Victor Valdes is one of the most underrated goalkeepers in Barcelona history. The 39-year-old played a key role in a brilliant Blaugrana team spearheaded by Lionel Messi.

Valdes played over 350 games with Messi across almost a decade, winning six La Liga and three Champions League titles. The former Barcelona keeper was a key cog in Pep Guardiola's all-conquering team in late 2000s and early 2010s. A ball-playing keeper, Valdes kickstarted many attacks for his team that culminated with Messi finding the back of the net.

In an interview with the club's official website, Valdes termed Messi a God, one who could seemingly do no wrong on the pitch.

The 39-year-old played for Manchester City after his Barcelona stint. Valdes has now been retired for almost four years.

# Left-back - Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba (left) played many games with Lionel Messi.

Jordi Alba played with Lionel Messi for almost a decade. The veteran Barcelona left-back has won a continental treble and five La Liga titles with Messi, who is now at PSG.

Despite usually operating on opposite flanks - Messi on the right and Alba on the left - the duo combined to score a number of goals for Barcelona. Alba recently completed 100 career assists, with Messi topping the list of players he has assisted with 25.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide JORDI ALBA DOES WELL TO FIND LIONEL MESSI, WHO CHIPS IT OVER THE GOALKEEPER!WHAT A BEAUTIFUL GOAL, MESSI NOW ADDS MONTILIVI TO THE LIST OF STADIUMS HE SCORED AT! JORDI ALBA DOES WELL TO FIND LIONEL MESSI, WHO CHIPS IT OVER THE GOALKEEPER!WHAT A BEAUTIFUL GOAL, MESSI NOW ADDS MONTILIVI TO THE LIST OF STADIUMS HE SCORED AT! https://t.co/aAudtgrrHV

Alba was one of several players who penned heartfelt farewell messages to Messi after Barcelona announced this summer that the Argentine's contract won't be renewed.

# Centre-back - Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano has played a lot of games with Lionel Messi.

Javier Mascherano has played over 400 games with Lionel Messi spanning both club and international football. Mascherano started out as a defensive midfielder, but played most of his games as a centre-back.

The now-retired Mascherano won five La Liga and two Champions League titles with his younger compatriot. Messi recently surpassed Mascherano (147) for most Argentina appearances during Albiceleste's triumphant Copa America 2021 campaign.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Lionel Messi broke the record for most appearances for Argentina (148), going past Javier Mascherano.Sergio Agüero played his 100th match for his country. Lionel Messi broke the record for most appearances for Argentina (148), going past Javier Mascherano.Sergio Agüero played his 100th match for his country. https://t.co/AeVGfPd6P6

On the eve of breaking Mascherano's record, Messi said:

“I am proud to have been able to wear the blue and white as many times as my friend Masche (@mascherano14) whom I love very much, and who I have always respected and admired.”

The respect between the two players has been mutual, with Mascherano waxing lyrical about Messi's prowess on the field on numerous occasions.

# Centre-back - Gerard Pique

Lionel Messi (right) has played many games with Gerard Pique.

Gerard Pique is one of two players who have played over 500 games with Lionel Messi.

The veteran Barcelona centre-back has won eight La Liga and three Champions League titles with Messi. A ball-playing centre-back who made his presence felt at both ends, Pique, with Messi was involved in a lot of goals for Blaugrana.

At the time of Messi's departure from Barcelona this summer, Pique lamented the Argentine's exit, saying it was a big loss for the club.

The words proved prophetic, as Barcelona have kickstarted the Lionel Messi era on a disastrous note. The Blaugrana are ninth in the La Liga table after seven games and have lost their opening two Champions League games for the very first time.

# Right-back - Dani Alves

Dani Alves (left) had a great understanding with Lionel Messi on the field.

Dani Alves is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the game's history. Alves, the most-titled player in world football, enjoyed the most prolific stint of his illustrious career with Barcelona.

He won six La Liga and three Champions League titles during his nearly decade-long stint at the club. Alves and Messi struck up an almost telephatic understanding on the pitch, with the Argentine converting several crosses from Alves during their time at the club.

Alves recently said after Lionel Messi's Barcelona departure that he would like the Argentine to be the most decorated player in the game's history.

Goal @goal Dani Alves wants Lionel Messi to break his record for the most decorated player in football history ♥🏆 Dani Alves wants Lionel Messi to break his record for the most decorated player in football history ♥🏆 https://t.co/lklE4p3oNE

Alves was the player with the most assists for Messi across competitions before his record was recently broken. The Brazilian provided an assist for Messi's 400th Barcelona goal, among others.

