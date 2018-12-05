×
Greatest XI to not win the Premier League

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Dec 2018, 19:47 IST

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is one of many superstars who failed to win the Premier League
The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is one of many superstars who failed to win the Premier League

The Premier League is easily the most popular football league in the world and arguably the most competitive in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

Most professional footballers dream of playing in England which is why the league has witnessed some of the all-time greats of the game over the years.

Given the competitive nature of the league and the often short nature of a player’s stint in the league, many top players bid farewell to their Premier League career without lifting the prestigious trophy.

The greatest XI to not win the Premier League features players from Chelsea before the Roman Abramovich era and unsurprisingly, from Liverpool also. 

Honourable mentions:

Sami Hyppia, Gary Speed, Paul Gascoigne, Ruud Gullit, Juan Mata, David Ginola, Matt Le Tissier, Gianluca Vialli, Robbie Fowler, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Keane, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Harry Kane and Fernando Torres

We had to leave out some terrific players from the greatest XI to not win the Premier League and it wasn’t easy to leave out some of them.

For instance, Ruud Gullit is a Ballon d’Or winner who finished his playing career with Chelsea; Les Ferdinand and David Ginola are PFA Players’ Player of the Year award winners and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Harry Kane are two-time Premier League Golden Boot winners. The latter is also a PFA Fans’ Player of the Year winner.

Robbie Fowler, Jermain Defoe Les Ferdinand, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Robbie Keane, Harry Kane and Matt Le Tissier are seven of only 28 players with 100 or more Premier League goals.

In addition, the following players have been included in the PFA Team of the Year - Les Ferdinand, Harry Kane (4 times), Matt Le Tissier, Sami Hyppia (2 times), Gary Speed, Paul Gascoigne (2 times), Ruud Gullit, Juan Mata, David Ginola (2 times) and Fernando Torres (2 times). Three of these players; Hyppia, Mata and Torres, won the Champions League while they were in the Premier League even though the league title eluded them.

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Sports aficionado, Liverpool fanatic, Formula 1 enthusiast and a passionate writer
