Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4, 2023 

Guadeloupe and Guatemala face off at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, United States, on Tuesday (July 4) at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Both teams have four points in two games in Group B, but Guadeloupe sit in first position ahead of Guatemala courtesy of goal difference.

Guadeloupe began their campaign with a 2-2 draw with hosts Canada, where the Gwada Boys were the beneficaries of a 93rd-minute own goal from Jacen Russell-Rowe.

In their next game, Jocelyn Angloma's side smashed Cuba 4-1 in a lopsided game. Matthias Phaeton struck twice on either side of a goal from Ange Freddy Plumain as Guadeloupe led 3-0 before the break. Anthony Baron added a fourth six minutes into the restart before Arichel Hernandez pulled one back for the Lions of the Caribbean from the spot.

Meanwhile, Guatemala beat Cuba 1-0 in their opener, with Darwin Lom scoring the only goal of the game in the 48th minute. The Chapines then drew goalless to Canada in their next outing.

As things stand, both teams are heading into the next round, but a draw could complicate things, as it would provide Canada a chance to sneak into the top two. It would be the same if any team loses, as the Maple Leafs are just two points behind.

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just once, at the 2021 CFU-UNCAF playoffs, where they drew 1-1 before Guadeloupe prevailed 10-9 on penalties.

Guadeloupe are unbeaten in four games, winning thrice, but have lost their last two games

Guatemala have won just two of their last six games.

Guatemala have kept a clean sheet in both their Gold Cup games this campaign. In fact, they are the only team who are yet to concede.

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Prediction

Guadeloupe boast a serious attacking frontline, scoring six goals in two Gold Cup games. The Gwada Boys will be especially fired up after their emphatic win last time out and could come flying out the blocks.

Guatemala, meanwhile, have rode on the back of a stoic defence, keeping a clean sheet in both their cup games, but this is their toughest outing yet, so the Chapines could struggle.

Prediction: Guadeloupe 2-1 Guatemala

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guadeloupe

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

