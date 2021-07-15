Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Guangzhou FC and Chongqing Liangjiang will trade tackles in the Chinese Super League on Sunday at the Tianhe Stadium.

Guangzhou FC come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Henan Songshan Longmen on Thursday. Henrique Dourado and Ai Kesen scored in each half to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Chongqing Liangjiang have not been in action since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Qingdao FC in the middle of May.

This matchday six fixture will pit second against sixth in Group A of the CSL. Guangzhou FC sit second with eight points accrued from five games, while Liangjiang have gotten just four points from five games.

Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 12 previous occasions and Guangzhou FC have a better record with seven wins to their name.

Chongqing Liangjiang were victorious on three occasions, while two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2019 when first-half goals from Anderson Talisca and Feng Jing saw the two sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Guangzhou FC will be looking to get back to winning ways domestically. The South China Tigers sent their youth team to dispute the AFC Champions League group stage and consequently lost all six group matches.

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang Team News

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou FC prosecuted the group stage of the AFC Champions League with their youth team owing to strict COVID-19 travel guidelines in China.

However, manager Fabio Cannavaro will field his strongest XI against Chongqing Liangjiang. He will, however, be without midfielder Lisheng Liao, who will be suspended for his double booking against Henan Songshan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Lisheng Liao

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are no suspension or injury concerns for Chongqing Liangjiang.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Chao He; Ricardo Goulart, Shihao Wei, Ai Kesen

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng (GK); Xingbo Zhang, Le Liu, Shuai Yang, Jiaxing Deng, Jing Feng; Congyao Yin, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Fernandinho Silva; Miller Bolanos

Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang Prediction

Guangzhou FC are favorites in the game and they need all three points to avoid falling further off the pace in their quest to finish top of Group A.

Games involving Chongqing Liangjiang tend to be open, end-to-end affairs and Guangzhou FC could capitalize on this. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Fabio Cannavaro's men.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 2-0 Chongqing Liangjiang

Edited by Shardul Sant