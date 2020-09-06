Guangzhou R&F vs Henan Jianye prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League returns to action on Tuesday as the two bottom sides of Group A lock horns in a crucial fixture at the Yuexiushan Stadium in Guangzhou. Both Henan Jianye and Guangzhou R&F have struggled in the Chinese Super League this season and will be desperate to return to winning ways next week.

Henan Jianye are currently rooted to the bottom of the Chinese Super League table and have lost four of their last five games in the competition. The away side suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat to 10-man Dalian Pro earlier this week and have struggled to cope with the demands of the Chinese Super League this season.

Guangzhou R&F have a worse defensive record than Henan Jianye and have conceded 22 goals in their nine games so far this season. The Guangzhou-based team gave a good account of themselves against local rivals Guangzhou Evergrande last week and have a slight upper hand in this game.

FLAŞ | Fenerbahçe'nin transfer gündeminde yer alan İsrailli golcü Eran Zahavi, Guangzhou R&F ile olan sözleşmesini feshetti! (TRT Spor) pic.twitter.com/Gtbw0xr1Cf — Spor Arena (@sporarena) September 4, 2020

Guangzhou R&F vs Henan Jianye Head-to-Head

Henan Jianye have a historical advantage over Guangzhou R&F and have won seven of the 15 games played between the two sides. Guangzhou R&F have managed five victories and will be looking to cut the deficit on Tuesday.

The previous fixture between these two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Feng Boxuan's early goal went in vain for Henan Jianye as Israeli forward Eran Zahavi equalised in the second half to bring Guangzhou R&F on level terms.

Guangzhou R&F form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-W-W

Henan Jianye form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-D-L-L

Guangzhou R&F vs Henan Jianye Team News

Guangzhou R&F can win this game

Guangzhou R&F

Star striker Eran Zahavi has been called up to the Israel national team and is not available in tomorrow's fixture. The centre-forward is likely to be replaced by Renatinho in the starting line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Eran Zahavi

Christian Bassogog will not take part in this game. Image source: Yahoo News

Henan Jianye

Henan Jianye suffered a massive blow last month as star Cameroonian striker Christian Bassogog was hospitalised after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The away side desperately needs a victory to break its dismal streak of results over the past few weeks.

Injured: Christian Bassogog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Guangzhou R&F vs Henan Jianye Predicted XI

Guangzhou R&F Predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Jiaqi; Zou Zeng, Dusko Tosic, Yi Teng, Tang Miao; Wu Chengru, Zhang Gong, Ye Chugui; Chang Feiya; Dia Saba, Renatinho

Deportes | Salomón Rondón volvió a brillar en la liga china. Anotó un gol y dio 2 asistencias en la goleada del Dalian Pro 4-0 al Henan Jianye https://t.co/IavupUps2e — El Pitazo (@ElPitazoTV) September 4, 2020

Henan Jianye Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Haiwang Song, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Boxuan Song, Henrique Dourado

Guangzhou R&F vs Henan Jianye Prediction

Guangzhou R&F have lost their way in the Chinese Super League over the past couple of weeks and this game against Henan Jianye presents the team with the perfect opportunity to pick up three much-needed points.

The first order of business for Henan Jianye would be to get its defensive setup back in order. The away team have managed only one victory in the Chinese Super League so far and need to be at its absolute best to take something away from this game.

Prediction: Guangzhou R&F 2-1 Henan Jianye

