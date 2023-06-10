"Guardiola is the GOAT", "Absolute madness" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City win Champions League to seal historic treble

Manchester City have become treble winners after a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday (June 10).

Pep Guardiola has struggled to crack the Champions League code during his time at the Etihad. However, the Spanish coach has finally guided the Premier League giants to European glory.

The Cityzens started with the same attacking urgency that saw them beat Real Madrid in the semifinals and Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Bernardo Silva went close to giving his side the lead in the fifth minute, with his effort just bending wide of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana's left post.

However, the Nerazzurri started growing into the game, and their captain Marcelo Brozovic had a pop at goal in the 19th minute. The Italian's effort flew high over City goalkeeper Ederson's bar, but Inter were making Guardiola's men wary of the threat they pose.

Erling Haaland came alive in the 26th minute as Manchester City put together a slick move. Kevin De Bruyne played the Norweigan in on goal, but the in-form striker could only direct his shot straight at Onana.

De Bruyne then relived his 2021 Champions League final nightmare in the 30th minute when he went down with a hamstring issue. The Belgian midfielder was forced off for Phil Foden, and he looked crestfallen, as he once again exited a European final in the first half due to injury.

The first half flew by, and it was Inter who headed in at half-time the happier of the two sides. Inzaghi's men were excellent out of possession and frustrated City.

However, it was the Nerazzurri's turn to endure an injury blow when former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko was forced off in the 56th minute. His replacement was Romelu Lukaku, who may have just played his last game for the Serie A giants.

Inter had a golden opportunity in the 58th minute when Ederson and Manuel Akanji suffered a breakdown in communication. That allowed Martinez to pounce, but City's goalkeeper made himself big to deny the striker. However, Lukaku was aggrieved that the Argentine didn't look for him when racing through on goal.

Manchester City took the lead in the 67th minute, and it was a superb strike from Rodri. The Spaniard smashed home from just inside the box after fine work from Bernardo Silva on the right flank. The Cityzens were on the cusp of becoming European champions.

However, somehow Inter failed to equalise just moments later in the 69th minute. Federico Dimarco headed onto the crossbar before getting on the rebound. His second header was blocked by his own teammate Lukaku with City breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Lukaku then had an effort on goal in the 72nd minute, but his shot took a little deflection before Ederson easily claimed the ball. Inzaghi's men were reacting superbly to City's opener.

Foden then went close to adding a second for Manchester City in the 76th minute. However, Onana did well to prevent the English attacker, who had surged toward goal.

Ederson then made a brilliant save in the 88th minute to deny Lukaku. The Brazilian shot-stopper got his knee to the ball to prevent the Belgian striker from heading home an equaliser. Ruben Dias then superbly reacted to send the ball to safety. The City goalkeeper once again produced a moment of magic when he denied the Nerrazzuri's Robin Gosens right at the death.

Manchester City etched their name into the history books, as they became European champions for the first time. Moreover, they became just the second English team to win the treble, joining their neighbours Manchester United. The 'noisy neighbours' just enjoyed their loudest moment in the club's history.

One fan lauded Guardiola as the greatest manager of all time:

"Guardiola is the GOAT of Coaching."

Another fan talked up the Cityzens' accomplishment:

"Manchester City have won the Champions League whilst also doing the treble. Absolute madness."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a memorable night as Manchester City became immortal by winning the Champions League:

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo Manchester City have won the Champions League whilst also doing the treble. Absolute madness.

David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal He's finally done it, Lukaku won a trophy for a Premier League team- great resilience

17 @DxBruyneSZN RODRI WE ALL LOVE YOUUUUUU

🎟️ @SackOIe Saka, De Gea and Lukaku gave these guys the treble

Troll Football @TrollFootball Lukaku in the Champions League final



Lukaku in the Champions League finalhttps://t.co/sJfUmyQq9F

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge City's best player goes off and you barely notice. Juggernaut FC. If people don't realise you need super wealth to every try to compete they're stupid.

Marco @ftblShush De Bruyne when the CL Final lights come on

Ryan @bernardooooV3 Kevin De Bruyne does not deserve this at all man… I can't believe it

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Many underrated Inter's technical quality in possession & possession structures. The tie vs Liverpool last season should have already informed you that they are capable of stringing some good sequences together vs a good pressing team.

CentreGoals. @centregoals | Andre Onana had more first half touches (29) than:



• John Stones

• Jack Grealish

• Bernardo Silva

• Erling Haaland | Andre Onana had more first half touches (29) than:• John Stones• Jack Grealish• Bernardo Silva• Erling Haaland 🚨🚨| Andre Onana had more first half touches (29) than: • John Stones• Jack Grealish• Bernardo Silva• Erling Haaland https://t.co/dsUAMJPFRD

talkSPORT BET @talksportbet



Pep Guardiola as Man City manager:



5 x Premier League titles

2 x FA Cups

4 x EFL Cups

1 x Champions League

1 x Treble winner



English football completed.



#UCLfinal | #ManCity 𝗪𝗘,𝗩𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗧, 𝗚𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗜𝗢𝗟𝗔Pep Guardiola as Man City manager:5 x Premier League titles2 x FA Cups4 x EFL Cups1 x Champions League1 x Treble winnerEnglish football completed. 𝗪𝗘,𝗩𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗧, 𝗚𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗜𝗢𝗟𝗔Pep Guardiola as Man City manager:5 x Premier League titles2 x FA Cups4 x EFL Cups1 x Champions League 1 x Treble winner English football completed. #UCLfinal | #ManCity https://t.co/SXopmf8Eso

CentreGoals. @centregoals The save that will go down as one of the best in Manchester City's history 🧤

Paddy Power @paddypower



#UCLfinal The most special night in Manchester City's 15-year history. The most special night in Manchester City's 15-year history.#UCLfinal

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ Pep Guardiola becomes the only manager in football history to have won 2 trebles. 🏅

Gary Lineker @GaryLineker Champions League winners. Treble winners. What an extraordinary season for @ManCity . Congratulations to a superb football team.

Alice Abrahams @AliceTalksFooty Feel bad for Inter they played so well, deserved to go to extra time, shame Lukaku decided to do his best Weghorst impression.

Ethan Payne @Behzinga Congratulations Man City, the road to that treble is no joke

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson Pep's City now the greatest team in English football history…
Sometimes you've just got to admit it. 🤷🏼‍♂️



Sometimes you’ve just got to admit it. 🤷🏼‍♂️ Pep’s City now the greatest team in English football history… Sometimes you’ve just got to admit it. 🤷🏼‍♂️

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



1998 C. Karembu

2002 R. Carlos

2018 R. Varane

2023 J. Alvarez



Illustrious list. Julian Alvarez becomes the FOURTH player in the History of Football to win the Champions League & World Cup in the same season:1998 C. Karembu2002 R. Carlos2018 R. Varane2023 J. AlvarezIllustrious list. Julian Alvarez becomes the FOURTH player in the History of Football to win the Champions League & World Cup in the same season:1998 C. Karembu2002 R. Carlos2018 R. Varane2023 J. AlvarezIllustrious list. 🌟 https://t.co/SknwwHkH8q

Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22 Rodri gets the official man of the match. Terrific goal. I thought John Stones was the best player on the pitch.

Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf says Manchester City are best side in Europe

Clarence Seedorf backs the Champions League winners as the best side in Europe.

Manchester City have enjoyed a remarkable campaign which has seen them win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. They have swatted away their opponents with ease throughout the season, winning 44 of 60 games across competitions.

Guardiola's men went unbeaten in Europe's elite club competition, thrashing Bayern Munich (4-1 aggregate) and Real Madrid (5-1 aggregate). It has been a season to remember for the Cityzens, and many regard the Premier League giants to be one of the greatest teams in history.

Four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf has backed those sentiments by sating that Manchester City have been the best side in Europe this season. However, he also alluded to City's defence when explaining why they hadn't been in other campaigns (via The Mirror):

"I think this season they've been the best team, I don't think so in other years. Just because you supposed play nice football doesn't mean you're the best team. The best team is who knows how to defend in a certain way, you bring results home when you're playing bad."

Guardiola's men conceded just five goals en route to the Champions League final. They kept seven clean sheets in Europe's elite club competition, which played a role in their triumph.

