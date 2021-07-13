Guatemala vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Guatemala and Mexico will look to pick up their first wins at the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 as both teams clash on Wednesday.

Guatemala replaced Curacao in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after the latter was forced to drop out after a number of positive Covid-19 cases. Guatemala suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of El Salvador in their tournament opener. They have a largely inexperienced squad and are dependent on domestic talent.

But it's interesting to note that they were able to hold El Salvador to a 0-0 scoreline until the 81st minute. So it was not a disappointing performance by any stretch of the imagination after they were called to participate in the tournament on short notice.

They will be tested to their limits on Wednesday by Mexico, who were held to a goalless draw by Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday. But Guatemala are a defensively solid side and they will do well to manage the constant pressure the Mexicans will put on them.

Mexico absolutely dominated Trinidad and Tobago but they just weren't able to score a goal. They took 30 shots and Gerardo Martino will want his players to be more clinical when they square off against Guatemala.

Guatemala vs Mexico Head-to-Head

Guatemala and Mexico have clashed 41 times in the past. Mexico have won 22 matches while Guatemala have registered just six wins. 13 games have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides locked horns was in last September in an international friendly when Mexico won the game 3-0. Mexico are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Guatemala, winning three and drawing five.

Guatemala form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Mexico form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Guatemala vs Mexico Team News

Guatemala

Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen will need to be on high-alert against a buzzing Mexican attack. Moises Hernandez, Jose Pinto and Gerardo Gordillo did a decent job in defence for the majority of the game against El Salvador. Striker Luis Martinez will hope for better service from his midfielders this time around.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Mexico

Hector Herrera will once again be Mexico's creator-in-chief. He turned in an excellent performance from the right wing against Trinidad and Tobago and even struck the post with one of his attempts.

Mexico suffered a major setback in their opening game against Trinidad and Tobago as Hirving Lozano suffered a head injury. The winger has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament and is Mexico's only injury concern.

Injuries: Hirving Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Guatemala vs Mexico Predicted Lineups

Guatemala Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Hagen; Moises Hernandez, Jose Pinto, Gerardo Gordillo; Stheven Robles, Marco Dominguez, Jorge Aparicio, Morales Concua; Jairo Arreola, Luis Martinez, Robin Betancourth

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera; Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez; Jesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Alan Pulido

Guatemala vs Mexico Prediction

Guatemala are known for their defensive solidity. But they will find it hard to measure up to this Mexican attack. This should be quite straightforward for Gerardo Martino's men.

Prediction: Guatemala 0-3 Mexico

