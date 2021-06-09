Guinea-Bissau vs Cape Verde prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde will trade tackles at the TBS Stadium in an international friendly fixture on Thursday.

Cape Verde come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Senegal in another friendly. Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Mane scored second-half goals to give the Teranga Lions the victory.

Guinea-Bissau have not been in action since securing a 3-0 home victory over Congo in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March.

That victory helped the Djurtus secure qualification to AFCON 2021 by virtue of their second-place finish in Group I.

Cape Verde also finished second in Group F to guarantee their participation in a third AFCON tournament.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Guinea-Bissau vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 13 previous occasions and Cape Verde have a marginally better record.

The island nation have six wins to their name, while Guinea-Bissau were victorious on five occasions. The two sides shared the spoils in two previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly played on November 2010 when Cape Verde picked up a 2-1 victory.

Guinea-Bissau are currently on a two-game winning streak, while Cape Verde's defeat against Senegal halted a five-game unbeaten run.

Guinea-Bissau form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Cape Verde form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Also Read: South Africa vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Guinea-Bissau vs Cape Verde Team News

Guinea-Bissau

Captain Jonas Mendes leads the contingent of Guinea-Bissau players to take on Cape Verde.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cape Verde

Cape Verde coach Bubista called up 23 players to his squad for the friendlies slated for June.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

😲 Shock result!



Cape Verde 🇨🇻 2-1 🇧🇷 Brazil Olympic



Lisandro & Willy Semedo both scored for Cape Verde, while Pedro scored a penalty for Brazil. André Jardine was outclassed.



The Brazil Olympic team contains established Champions League players. A big victory for Cape Verde. pic.twitter.com/IabBFW0oRd — African Insider 🏴󠁥󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@African_Insider) June 5, 2021

Guinea-Bissau vs Cape Verde Predicted XI

Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jonas Mendes (GK); Nanu, Fali Cande, Edgielson Gomes, Juary Soares; Pele, Moreto Cassama, Bura Nogueira, Jefferson Encada; Mama Balde, Piqueti

Cape Verde Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sixten Mohlin (GK); Dylan Tavares, Stopira, Diney Borges, Steven Pereira; Rocha Santos, Nuno Borges, Willy Semedo; Vagner, Julio Tavres, Lisandro Semedo

Also Read: Estonia vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Baltic Cup

Guinea-Bissau vs Cape Verde Prediction

The two sides are of almost equal standing and each have what it takes to get the job done. Both managers typically set their side up on the front foot, which could see goals scored at both ends.

Ultimately, it is difficult to see beyond a share of the spoils so we are predicting a draw with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Cape Verde

Also Read: Six greatest players who never received an international cap

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P