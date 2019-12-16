Gunners step up their managerial search, Lucas Torreira could leave, Patrick Bamford explains Eddie Nketiah's situation: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 16th December 2019

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Arsenal transfer news roundup.

Despite sacking Unai Emery, the situation at Arsenal has yet to improve under Freddie Ljungberg's charge. The Gunners recorded their first victory in over nine games after beating West Ham United, but they went on to draw with Standard Liege and have lost to Manchester City. Without an affirmation on who the next permanent manager will be, everyone on the team looks lost.

Much has developed in the last 24 hours, with Arsenal stepping up their managerial search in an attempt to get things sorted out before the January transfer window opens. Without further ado, let us look at the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the club.

Mikel Arteta favourite to be appointed the next Arsenal manager

Atalanta v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

According to Sky Sports, Arteta is the leading candidate to become the Gunners' next manager. This comes right after Arsenal fell to a defeat at the hands of Manchester City yesterday and saw their hopes of finishing in the top four fade even further.

The board are rumoured to be keen on appointing someone familiar with the club and can take over the managerial position at once. The North London club have only won once since Ljungberg took over as the interim manager and are in desperate need of a manager who can salvage the situation.

Napoli set to tempt Lucas Torriera away from North London

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Even after reassuring fans that he is enjoying his time at Arsenal, Torreira has once again been caught up in the mix of transfer rumours. Serie A giants, Napoli, have been linked to making a move for the 23-year-old midfielder and could offer the Gunners €30 million.

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria ahead of the 2018-19 season. In his first season, he enjoyed a tackle success of 60% and played an influential role in the midfield alongside Granit Xhaka. However, Torreira's second season with the Gunners failed to start well.

Advertisement

It was believed that Arsenal had also paid around €30 million to secure his services. If the Uruguayan were to leave, it will be a great loss for the Premier League club.

Leeds United provide further clarity on Eddie Nketiah

Huddersfield Town v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

There have been rumours on Arsenal possibly recalling Nketiah in January as the striker is not receiving as much game time as expected. In a recent press conference, Patrick Bamford has explained the importance of having more attacking options in the team.

Bamford elaborated,

"There are times where there are three games in a week, it's going to be tough and you're going to need those other options to bring on, and sometimes legs get heavy, sometimes the game might demand different things, so it is important to have options.

"To be honest, I know that even if Eddie wasn't here I can't lay off it; I want to get promoted, all the boys want to get promoted and it is the aim this year."

"I feel like that if I took my foot off the pedal I would not be giving it my all to get promoted. So, for me, whether Eddie is here or not, I have got to give it 110%."

The forward has not scored in the Championship since October but he netted five goals in 14 appearances for Leeds thus far.

Also Read: Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Hits and Flops as Cityzens run riot at the Emirates | Premier League 2019-20