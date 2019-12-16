Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Hits and Flops as Cityzens run riot at the Emirates | Premier League 2019-20

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 01:48 IST SHARE

It was a one-sided game at the Emirates as Manchester City took all 3 points

After a loss last game against their arch-rivals in the Manchester Derby, current Premier League champions Manchester City were looking to bounce back as they headed to the Emirates for this weekend's most anticipated clash. The champions took out the frustration of their recent performances against a demotivated Arsenal squad who are yet to find any rhythm this season.

The visitors scored 3 goals in the first 45 minutes of the game as they tore apart the Gunners in a silent Emirates stadium. Caretaker Freddie Ljungberg could only spectate as a ruthless Manchester City team completely dominated the fixture in front of an Arsenal crowd that looked down in the dumps. Kevin De Bruyne was involved in all 3 goals as Pep Guardiola's men inched closer to the second spot in the table.

Here are some of the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit - Bernd Leno

Leno saved Arsenal some more embarrassment today

It is a telling fact of Arsenal's current condition when goalkeeper Bernd Leno won their player of the month award without keeping a clean sheet. However, the German international proved that he is perhaps the only shining light in an Arsenal defence that is doing nothing right at the moment.

Denying De Bruyne a hattrick by making one of the saves of the season as he dived in the air to prevent a rocket shot from ending up at the back of his net, Leno was the reason the Gunners did not lose this game by a bigger margin. Manchester City's attack could easily have had a couple more goals if not for the shot-stopper, and he was the only Arsenal player who can be proud of his performance today.

1 / 3 NEXT