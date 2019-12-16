Arsenal Transfer News: Napoli offer €30 million for Lucas Torreira

According to Gazzetta dello Sports, Napoli have offered to pay Arsenal €30million to secure the signing of Arsenal’s wantaway midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Italian outfit have prioritized a defensive midfielder in January transfer window and think that Torreira, with his Serie A experience, could be the ideal match.

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria last season for a reported €30million fee and had enjoyed a bright start under then manager Unai Emery. However, Emery’s tactical changes and Arsenal’s poor results derailed Torreira’s confidence and now he seems a shadow of the player he was for Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Torreira has averaged 51 minutes per game (719 mins in 14 EPL Matches) in Premier League this season and looks certain to leave the club in January.

Napoli will have to make a better offer

According to reports, Napoli’s offer for Torreira is quite underwhelming, to say the least. The club have offered an initial €3million loan fee for the midfielder until the end of 2020-21 season which will be followed by the €27million transfer fee to be paid in full.

Arsenal may be struggling at the moment and need funds to bolster their squad in January, but accepting an offer like this would further send their fanbase into meltdown. Arsenal have just 1 win in their last 9 matches, with interim manager Freddie Ljungberg failing to turn things around for the Gunners.

It is firmly believed that Napoli are serious about signing Torreira in January and this initial bid is just to test Arsenal’s resolves and hope to get a breakthrough in negotiations. We can expect further developments on this bid as we get closer to the January transfer window.

