Hacken vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025 

Hacken and Anderlecht will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 31st). The game will be played at Bravida Arena.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Belgium last week. Kasper Dolberg broke the deadlock in the 35th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Anderlecht followed up their continental victory with a 5-2 home win over Westerlo in their opening game of the Jupiler Pro League.

Hacken, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 6-1 thrashing at home to Djurgarden in the Allsvenskan.

The Wasps will have to put that behind them as they welcome Anderlecht, looking to overturn a one-goal deficit. The winner of this tie will advance to the next round to face the loser of the UEFA Champions League qualifier between Brann and Salzburg. The loser will drop down to the UEFA Conference League.

Hacken vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Five of Anderlecht's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Hacken are winless in their last four games across competitions (two losses).

Hacken's last five home games in European competition have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Four of Anderlecht's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Hacken vs Anderlecht Prediction

Hacken were comprehensively thrashed over the weekend. Their fans will be hoping for an immediate response from the squad. The Swedish outfit have been out of sorts in recent weeks, losing each of their last two games.

Anderlecht ended last season by losing their last four games across competitions. However, they have started the new campaign on a bright note, particularly in the league, where their class showed over the weekend. The Violets would have been disappointed not to have claimed a more comfortable lead in the first leg, but still have their destiny in their hands.

Although one side could nick a win, back the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hacken 1-1 Anderlecht

Hacken vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

