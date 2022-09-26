Hacken vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League qualifiers 2022-23 

Hacken will welcome PSG to the Bravida Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 victory at home in the first leg last week. Kadidiatou Diani scored an 86th-minute winner after Lieke Martens and Marika Lundin strikes set the two teams on level terms at half time.

PSG triumphed by the same scoreline in a home victory over Fleury 91 in league action over the weekend. Kadidiatou Diani again scored the winner to complete a comeback victory following Batcheba Louis' 16th-minute opener for the visitors.

Hacken, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points in league action against Brommapojkarna. Elin Rubensson's early strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Group stage qualification in the UEFA Women's Champions League awaits the winner of this tie.

Hacken vs PSG Head-to-Head

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two teams. Hacken's defeat snapped their four-game winning run, but the Swedish outfit have won six of their last eight competitive fixtures this term.

PSG, meanwhile, come into the clash off a four-game winning run after their defeat to Lyon in the French Super Cup.

Hacken form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

PSG form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Hacken vs PSG Team News

Hacken

There are no injury or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

PSG

PSG also do not have any injury or suspension concerns ahead of their trip to Sweden.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hacken vs PSG Predicted XIs

Hacken (4-2-3-1): Jennifer Falk (GK); Anna Sandberg, Aivi Luik, Josefine Rybrink, Hannah Wijk; Filippa Curmark, Elin Rubensson; Anna Csiki, Mille Geji, Stine Larsen; Pauline Hammarlund

PSG (4-3-3): Lydia Williams (GK); Sakina Karchaoui, Paulina Dudek, Amanda Ilestedt, Ashley Lawrence; Laurina Fazer, Oriane Jean-Francois, Grace Geyoro; Lieke Martens, Ramona Bachmann, Kadidiatou Diani

Hacken vs PSG Prediction

Hacken gave a resolute rearguard showing in the first leg and were on course for a surprise draw before conceding a late goal. Their display in Paris will give them confidence that they can get something in front of their fans, so another close game could be on the cards.

PSG are still the overwhelming favourites and have experience to navigate such scenarios. Gerard Precheur's side should secure qualification with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Hacken 1-2 PSG

