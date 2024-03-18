Hacken Women vs PSG Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2024

Hacken Women will welcome PSG Women to Bravida Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 7-1 away victory over Lidkoping in the Women's Svenska Cupen over the weekend. Anna Anvegard scored a brace while Felicia Schroder scored a second-half hat-trick to inspire the rout.

PSG, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 5-0 home victory over St Etienne in the Division 1 Féminine. Grace Geyoro scored a brace while Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Tabitha Chawinga and Jade Le Guilly all scored a goal each to guide their side to victory.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu will turn their focus to the continent, where they booked their spot at this stage as Group C winners. Hacken qualified as Group D runners-up. The winner of this tie will face either Benfica or Lyon in the semifinal.

Hacken Women vs PSG Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in the 2022-23 Champions League qualifiers. PSG won the home and away legs 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 19 games across competitions, winning 15 games in this sequence, including the last five on the bounce.

Five of Hacken's last seven competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Fifteen of PSG's last 17 games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of PSG's last eight games, including each of the last five, have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Hacken Women vs PSG Women Prediction

Hacken defied expectations to progress from a group containing Real Madrid and Paris FC, finishing second despite being the lowest-ranked side. They will be aiming to advance to the semifinal of the Women's Champions League for the first time in their history.

PSG have been in rampant form and have not lost a game in any competition since November 2023. The Parisians are an emerging force on the continent and will be expected to advance to the semifinal, where a potential clash with domestic rivals Lyon could be on the cards.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Hacken Women 1-3 PSG Women

Hacken Women vs PSG Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSG Women to score over 1.5 goals