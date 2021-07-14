Haiti vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 

Haiti and Canada will trade tackles on matchday two of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday.

The two sides come into the game having posted contrasting results on the opening day. While Haiti suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the USA with Sam Vines scoring the match-winner in the first half, Canada picked up a 4-1 victory over Martinique.

Surprisingly, Emmanuel Riviere gave the underdogs a shock lead in the 10th minute but Canada rallied back with three goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes.

After seizing control of the game, Theodor Corbeanu put the icing on the cake with a goal one minute from time.

That victory helped the Canadians climb to the summit of Group B and another victory would put them in prime position to qualify for the knockout round. Haiti are in third place and need a win to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Haiti vs Canada Head-to-Head

The two national teams have clashed on 11 previous occasions and Canada unsurprisingly have a much better record.

The Reds have nine wins to their name, while Haiti were victorious on two occasions. Two previous matches between the sides ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier in June when Canada picked up a 3-0 victory to complete a 4-0 aggregate win.

Canada are currently on a fine run of form that has seen them win seven matches consecutively. Haiti have two victories from their last five games.

Haiti form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Canada form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Haiti vs Canada Team News

Haiti

Haiti's 23-man Gold Cup squad is headlined by experienced players like Ricardo Ade and Duckens Nazon.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Canada

Canada suffered a devastating blow to their Gold Cup hopes when Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies suffered an ankle injury that ruled him out of the tournament. Defender Scott Kennedy also pulled out due to injury.

Injuries: Alphonso Davies, Scott Kennedy

Suspension: None

Haiti vs Canada Predicted XI

Haiti Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brian Sylvestre (GK); Kevin Lafrance, Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Martin Experience; Bryan Alceus, Derrick Etiene, Duckens Nazon, Zachary Herivaux; Stephane Lambese, Carnejy Antoine

Canada Predicted XI (3-5-2): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Mark Kaye, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea; Cyle Larin, Junior Hoilett

Haiti vs Canada Prediction

Canada are one of the dark horses in the Gold Cup and even though their title ambitions have been dealt a blow with Davies' injury, they still have more quality than Haiti.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Canada.

Prediction: Haiti 0-2 Canada

Also See: Defensa y Justicia vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Peter P