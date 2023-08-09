Hamrun vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2023

Hamrun host Ferencvaros at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Maltese outfit are looking to make their first appearance in Europe since the 1991-92 season and overcame Dinamo Tbilisi in the last round.

Tas-Sikkina won the first leg 2-1 at home, scoring two late goals through Joseph Mbong, who netted the winner in the 98th minute, before a 1-0 win in the return match a week later.

Having been dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers in humiliating fashion by Maccabi Haifa in a 6-1 aggregate loss, Hamrun are looking to salvage their season by securing a spot in the Conference League group stage.

Ferencvaros also dropped to these qualifiers after losing in the Champions League in a similar fashion Hamrun, and they have looked strong ever since. The Hungarian outfit made light work of Shamrock Rovers in the last round of the qualifiers, winning 6-0 on aggregate to storm into the next round.

Just days after their European conquest, the Greens began their league campaign on a resounding note too. They beat Fehervar 5-3 on the road in a pulsating clash on the opening day of Nemzeti Bajnokság.

Hamrun vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official meeting between Hamrun and Ferencvaros.

Hamrun have won four of their last seven home games in European qualifiers but just one of their last four.

Ferencvaros have lost seven of their last nine away matches in Europe (including qualifiers and the main event).

Ferencvaros have kept three clean sheets in their last five games.

Ferencvaros have scored at least four goals in two of their last three games.

Hamrun's Uros Duranovic, the lone scorer in their last qualifier, is suspended from the clash for getting sent off in their last game.

Ferencvaros have faced Maltese sides on eight occasions and won five times, losing just once.

Hamrun vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Questions remain of Hamrun's defense, which the free-scoring Ferencvaros will be looking to exploit. In their last three games alone, the Hungarian side have scored 11 goals, and seem to be in a rich vein of form right now.

At this rate, there's no reason to believe that they cannot prevail here.

Prediction: Hamrun 0-2 Ferencvaros

Hamrun vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No