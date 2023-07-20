Hansa Rostock vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023 

Sevilla continue their pre-season at the Ostseestadion on Saturday (July 22) where Hansa Rostock host them for a friendly.

Los Nervionenses are unbeaten in three friendly clashes in the summer. They began with a 2-0 defeat of third-tier Spanish side Cordoba before seeing off AD Ceuta 5-2 in their next game.

On Wednesday, Sevilla drew 1-1 with Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in the UEFA-CONMEBOL Club Challenge before the Andalusian side prevailed 4-1 on penalties.

For the first time this summer, Sevilla fly out of Spain, with their next two games scheduled in Germany, before crossing over the Atlantic to play two friendlies in the US and one in Mexico.

The Sevillistas won the UEFA Europa League last season for a record seventh time, beating Jose Mourinho's AS Roma on penalties in the final. Their league campaign, though, was disappointing, as they finished a lowly 12th.

Nevertheless, thanks to their European triumph, Sevilla find themselves in the hat for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. They also come up against treble winners Manchester City in the UEFA Supercup on August 16 as Jose Luis Mendilibar looks to pick up his second title as manager.

Meanwhile, Rostock have kept themselves busy with a handful of friendlies. They won 9-0 in their opener versus Malchower but went down 3-2 against Altglienicke. They then saw off Pogon Szczecin 2-0 before a 1-1 draw with BFC Dynamo.

Hansa Rostock vs Sevilla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Hansa Rostock and Sevilla meet for the first time.

Sevilla could win for the third time in four games this pre-season by beating Rostock, having beaten Cordoba (2-0) and Ceuta (5-2).

Hansa have won two of their four friendlies this summer.

Rostock play two more friendlies before starting their 2023-24 season with a DFB Pokal clash against FSV Frankfurt.

Sevilla have four more friendlies after this game (Magdeburg, Crystal Palace, Real Betis and Atletico Madrid).

Hansa Rostock vs Sevilla Prediction

Hansa can be a dangerous side on their day, but Sevilla aren't like anything they've come up against. The Europa League champions have started their pre-season strongly and are expected to continue in the same vein with another win.

Prediction: Hansa 0-2 Sevilla

Hansa Rostock vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No