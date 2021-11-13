Hansi Flick re-enacts Germany’s ruthlessness as Die Mannschaft hit 9 past Liechtenstein

The smiles are back among Germany fans. Following a period of underperformance exacerbated by a 6-0 defeat to Spain in November 2020, Die Mannschaft are back playing some delightful football.

It has been a year since the team’s disastrous outing against Luis Enrique’s La Roja, and a lot has changed since then. Joachim Low has since given way to Hansi Flick, who left Bayern Munich to become the German national team manager.

Germany haven’t lost a game since exiting the 2020 European Championships against England this summer. In fact, they have won all six matches they’ve played after that tournament.

Die Mannschaft will head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with renewed spirit. Maybe they haven’t been good enough in recent tournaments, but no one will underestimate them in Qatar.

Die Mannschaft blitz Liechtenstein

If there was any doubt over Germany’s return to form, they certainly served a timely reminder on Thursday, thrashing Liechtenstein at home.

Flick’s side put nine goals past their opponents in a game that was largely one-sided. Yes, Liechtenstein are not the toughest opposition for any side to face. But Germany were still very impressive, considering the number of young players who featured.

Ridle Baku came in and played like an experienced campaigner, capping off a memorable debut with a goal. Lukas Nmecha, Florian Neuhaus and Maximilian Arnold also came on in the second half to make their mark.

It was the perfect night for Germany, who barely put a foot wrong. German fans have missed seeing their team blow opponents away in this manner, so it’s refreshing that their team is back to their best.

Germany regain ruthlessness

Hansi Flick has been in charge of Germany for just a few months, but his impact can already be felt on the team. They look more compact, and attack with more fluidity.

Die Mannschaft have also regained their ruthlessness in front of goal. They’ve now scored 27 goals in their last six matches, conceding just once.

“If you want to see new players, you need space in the squad, which we got at the beginning of the week,” Flick said after the big win over Liechtenstein, as quoted by Bavarian Football Works.

“Every single one of them wants to be in this squad,” Flick told Tz. “That’s hugely important for us that everyone goes along with the way we want to play.”

This German team has a mixture of youthful and experienced players, which is a key ingredient needed to be successful. They also have a manager who has proved to be tactically shrewd, so they’ll be heading to Qatar as one of the teams to beat.

