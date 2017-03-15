EPL 2016/17: Hard for Eden Hazard to resist offer from Real Madrid, says Diego Costa

Diego Costa says that Eden Hazard would "have to think about a move" if Los Merengues came calling for his signature.

Both men could be on their way out at the end of the season

What’s the story?

Following Monday’s 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final, Chelsea striker Diego Costa has admitted that it would be very hard for Chelsea star Eden Hazard to turn down an offer from a club like Real Madrid.

Speculations are rife that the Los Blancos are targeting both goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, and winger, Hazard, once their FIFA transfer ban ends in the summer.

The 28-year-old striker said in an interview with El Partidazo, “If Real Madrid were to sign Hazard and Courtois, poor Chelsea! Hazard is happy here, but we all know that when teams like that knock on your door you have to think about it. He is very calm, he is very much loved here. He is a top player and I would be happy if he stays.”

He further added, “Real Madrid want the best goalkeepers and Courtois is one of them. Thibaut has a contract here and it would be a pity if he left, but he loves Spain, his family lives there. He is happy here but you never know.”

In case you didn’t know...

Both James Rodriguez and Isco are rumoured to be on their way out and with Keylor Navas having a sub-par season at the Bernabeu, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if Los Blancos come knocking on Chelsea’s door for reinforcements.

Both Hazard and Courtois’ contracts end in the summer of 2020 and thus both players would command massive transfer fees.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Costa’s own future at Stamford Bridge is not exactly certain with reports claiming that the striker is ready to move to the Chinese Super League or head back to Atletico Madrid. Despite this, the 28-year-old did little to discourage any Spanish suitors from moving for both his Chelsea teammates.

Zinedine Zidane has already placed the Belgian winger, Hazard, at the top of his shopping list and the funds from both Rodriguez and Isco’s possible moves could be the catalyst to bring the Chelsea number 10 to the Bernabeu.

Also read: Reports: Real Madrid ready to offer Alvaro Morata + cash for Chelsea superstar

Likewise, rumours of Courtois’ links to Real Madrid have gained credence ever since the Spanish club’s confidence in their own goalkeeper Keylor Navas slipped after a few disastrous performances.

With David de Gea out of the picture, Courtois is next in the pecking order. However, Los Merengues’ chances of landing the keeper were hit after the Belgian international stated that he’s happy at Stamford Bridge and has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

What’s next?

Both Costa and Chelsea’s main aim will be to finish the season as Premier League champions and FA Cup winners, but considering the competition they face in the latter tournament, it may be harder than it seems.

The Blues face off against Tottenham in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley, in what will be the two sides’ fourth meeting this season, with Chelsea winning both the home games and losing away at White Hart Lane.

Author’s Take

Costa’s comments have to be taken with a pinch of salt, as the player has no authority over where his teammates end up.

However, the Spanish international’s comments do suggest that he, Hazard and Courtois are well aware of the speculation surrounding their futures, and the only question remaining is which of the Chelsea trio will act on the gossip this summer?