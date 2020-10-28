Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are officially the Premier League’s best duo

On Monday, Burnley became their latest victims, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min combining to give the Spurs all three points.

The pair have been in imperious form this season and their almost telepathic communication skills has become quite the envy of many.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently doing well in the Premier League, having moved two points closer to current league leaders, Liverpool and Everton.

The North London outfit remain the highest scorers in the English topflight so far, netting 16 goals in just six games.

For a side managed by Jose Mourinho, a coach regarded by many as 'pro-defense', Tottenham’s ruthlessness has been stupendous to watch.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have combined for 29 #PL goals - only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard have combined for more with 36#BURTOT pic.twitter.com/todth94sTy — Premier League (@premierleague) October 27, 2020

Both players have a good understanding of each other and their on-pitch bromance is yielding results for Tottenham.

Monday’s win over Burnley signaled the 29th time that Kane and Son have stepped up to score in the Premier League, combined.

As it stands, only Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36) have combined for more Premier League goals in the competition's history.

“They play together for quite a long time. They were in the team that is different from this team but they played together for a long time and that immediately gives a good understanding between the players,” Mourinho said of the duo, as quoted by talkSPORT.

Advertisement

“The way we are trying to play goes in the direction of their qualities. They are enjoying, they are very good friends which is important when you have top players in the team.

“It’s important that the personal relations is very, very good because in the end there is no egos. What matters is the team.”

The Portuguese couldn’t have been more right. Kane and Son are completely tearing the league apart and no defence looks close to having an antidote to their ruthlessness.

They are currently the Premier League’s best duo and it’s not even debatable.

Son currently leads the Premier League scoring charts with eight goals and has two assists to his name as well.

Only Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36) have combined for Premier League goals in the competition's history. 😱 https://t.co/0WyIDdrE3k — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 26, 2020

Kane, on the other hand, who has often dropped deep to create space for his strike partner, also tops the Premier League assist charts with eight assists.Even better, the England striker has scored five league goals this season.

Tottenham currently find themselves in the top four, thanks to their adventurous duo. The Spurs are likely to stand a chance to fight for the title at the end of the season, should the Kane-Son duo continue to stay in form,