Harry Maguire's 'kick' at Michy Batshuayi and the dilemma of VAR: Premier League 2019-20

This controversy is perhaps the talk of the town at the moment. During the first half of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, Harry Maguire slipped near the sideline after a challenge by Michy Batshuayi.

What followed was perhaps one of the most dangerous moments of the game as Maguire's boot caught Batshuayi right in the groin.

Video evidence of Harry Maguire kicking into Batshuayi's groin. Intent and contact. Absolute red all day.pic.twitter.com/3Twdo4MTyo — JC McLean (@JCMSpurs) February 17, 2020

Now, some have argued that the challenge was unintentional. However, after watching several replays, even the commentators were convinced that Maguire straightened his leg and reached for Batshuayi when he came near him.

Ok you might have guessed I don’t like VAR. but what worries me most is that a qualified PLref with as many looks as he wants can’t see what Harry Maguire has done. That’s not the systems fault but the ineptness of those who are attempting to operate the system. Really scary — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) February 17, 2020

What exactly happened is debatable to an extent. However, Maguire did go on to admit that he did make contact intentionally. The defender said after the game,

“I know I caught him but I felt like he was going to fall on me and my natural reaction was to try and hold him up. It wasn’t a kick out or anything like that, it was just a natural reaction to straighten my leg.

“I knew at the time I did catch him but I didn’t have any intent to hurt him or kick him. I’ve got studs on the ends of my boots so it probably makes it look a little bit worse, but I apologised to him and it was nice that the referee saw sense."

"It's a red card. His personality has helped him" 🟥



Roy Keane and @Carra23 believe Harry Maguire is very lucky to still be on the pitch at Stamford Bridge



📺 Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/loP3696X2c pic.twitter.com/PQ515sr4CY — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) February 17, 2020

It is even more shocking that VAR managed to rule the challenge as unintentional in just one frame and decided not to look at it from various angles. This is something that has been a flaw in the system for a while now as VAR has been handing out decisions in haste.

In the modern era of football where referees are straightaway handing out cards for simulation, even with the existence of VAR, it is shocking to see that this sort of challenge was taken so lightly by the referee.

The FA clearly states that a free-kick i.e. a foul is awarded, "if a player commits any of the offenses against an opponent in a manner considered by the referee to be careless, reckless or using excessive force: Careless is when a player shows a lack of attention or consideration when making a challenge or acts without precaution."

The question isn't about what Maguire did and whether it was intentional or not, the question is that why didn't VAR take time to look this through and determine the correct decision.

Lampard to Sky Sports: "Maguire should have been sent off, that's clear & that obviously changes the game. Azpilicueta gets shoved so the goal should stand. Giroud was a toenail offside & that one I understand.I don't get why they aren't looking at the monitor. It should be used. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) February 17, 2020

Maguire went on to score the second goal for Manchester United that sealed the match for them.

The Red Devils completed their first league double over Chelsea in the Premier League-era in the process and gave Stamford Bridge a match that will be remembered for ages, albeit for the wrong reasons.

