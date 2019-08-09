Harry Redknapp picks his Premier League and Champions League winners for this season

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

With the new Premier League season set to kick-off later today, former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp has predicted which team are more likely to triumph in the title race. Redknapp, who feels Liverpool are slight favourites to win the Premier League, is of the opinion that Juventus could lift the prestigious Champions League this season.

European champions and Premier League runners-up Liverpool will kick-start the new Premier League season by playing host to Norwich City later today.

The Merseyside outfit will once again have a go at the elusive Premier League title after putting up a really close battle last season. The Reds picked up 97 points under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp but ultimately lost out the league title to Manchester City by a single point.

Manchester City, who will do all it takes to lift the Premier League trophy for the third consecutive time, are likely to put in a bigger challenge in the Champions League as well.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United have all brought in reinforcements to improve their standings in the league in what could be an exciting battle for a top-four finish this term.

Redknapp has backed his former club Tottenham Hotspur to be closer to the Premier League title race but believes Liverpool will have the edge over Manchester City this time around.

Speaking as the new brand ambassador for BetVictor's #HeyHarry campaign, he said,

"I think Man City and Liverpool are obviously strong favourites. I also think Tottenham will get closer to the top two this year, so I just only see three teams. However, Liverpool may be a bit better value price-wise than Man City."

When asked about the Champions League, Redknapp replied,

"I’ve got a little feeling for Juventus this year. They’ve been knocking on the door for a few years and have made some big signings in the summer."

"I would like to see one of the English teams win it again obviously. But if not, I think I’d throw a few quid at Juventus."

You can catch the Premier League opener between Liverpool and Norwich City at 12.30AM (IST).