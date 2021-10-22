Hartberg vs Rapid Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22 

Hartberg and Rapid Vienna will battle for three points on matchday 12 of the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Tirol last weekend.

Rapid Vienna secured maximum points with a morale-boosting 2-1 home win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday. Marco Grull and Maximilian Hofmann scored either side of Mislav Orsic's strike to guide the hosts to victory.

The capital side will turn their attention to domestic action where they will be looking to step up from their current eighth position in the table. Hartberg are two places higher and one point better off on 13 points.

Hartberg vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head

Rapid Vienna have six wins from their last 13 matches against Hartberg while Sunday's hosts were victorious on four occasions. The two sides played out a draw in three previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday one of the current campaign, when a brace from Dario Tadic helped Hartberg kickstart their season with a 2-0 away win.

Hartberg are currently on a good run of form that has seen them win three of their last five games in all competitions. Rapid Vienna are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, having lost five of the previous six.

Hartberg form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Hartberg vs Rapid Vienna Team News

Hartberg

Dario Tadic, the hero from the reverse fixture, has returned from injury and trained with the first- team. The 31-year-old striker is now available for Rapid Vienna's visit.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Rapid Vienna

Richard Strebinger (muscle), Lukas Sulzbacher (muscle) and Lion Schuster (muscle cramps) have all been ruled out due to injuries. Christopher Dibon and Dejan Petrovic are both doubts for the game. Maximilian Hoffman was taken off from the last game due to injury and will miss the game.

Injuries: Richard Strebinger, Lion Schuster, Lukas Sulzbacher, Maximilian Hoffman

Doubtful: Christopher Dibon, Dejan Petrovic

Suspension: None

Hartberg vs Rapid Vienna Predicted XI

Hartberg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rene Swete (GK); Manfred Gollner, Mario Sonnleitner, Thomas Rotter; Christian Klem, Jurgen Heil, Matija Horvat, Tobias Kainz, David Stec; Donis Avdijaj, Noel Niemann

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartler (GK); Maximilian Ullmann, Leo Greiml, Kevin Wimmer, Filip Stojkovic; Srdjan Grahovac, Emmanuel Aiwu; Marco Grull, Christoph Knasmullner, Kelvin Arase; Ercan Kara

Hartberg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Rapid Vienna's recent return to form could see them make a late surge up the table to where they rightly belong. The victory over Dinamo Zagreb in midweek would have lifted spirits and they are likely to carry that positive belief into this game.

However, Hartberg have shown their wherewithal this season and are likely to pose a significant threat to their opponents. The two sides are attack-minded teams and we are backing the points to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hartberg 1-3 Rapid Vienna

Edited by Shardul Sant