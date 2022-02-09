Harvey Elliot’s return gives Liverpool another dimension as teenager scores in Cardiff thrashing

For all that has been said about how Liverpool haven’t been at their best this season, the Reds have only lost twice since the beginning of the campaign.

Maybe some draws could have been avoided. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side is far from a struggling team. On Sunday, Liverpool put on a show against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

The German manager altered his starting line-up a bit, drafting in Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Takumi Minamino. However, Liverpool were still too strong for Cardiff.

The Reds completely dominated the game and didn’t give the Championship side a sniff as they ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield.

Elliot marks injury return with goal

Liverpool’s goal scorers were Diogo Jota, Minamino and Harvey Elliot. The latter was playing his first game since being sidelined by a dislocated ankle in September. However, the 18-year-old played as if he was never away. Elliot was one of Liverpool’s best performers before his unfortunate injury and his return is good news for Klopp.

The young midfielder came on for Naby Keita in the 58th minute and was immediately involved in every move by the Reds. His movement and eye for a pass saw him play a huge role in Liverpool’s attacking moves.

Elliott deservedly ended the game with a goal – a beautiful one for that matter after controlling the ball and finishing with aplomb from an Andy Robertson cross.

Elliot gives the Reds another dimension in midfield

Klopp has several midfield options to pick from and the arrival of Luis Diaz means the Liverpool boss is now spoilt for choice.

In Elliot, though, the German boss can tweak his style and go more direct. The teenager plays with a level of maturity that is rare for his age. His ability to pick a pass even from tight spaces makes him very special.

Elliott's return from injury is therefore a huge boost for Liverpool, as none of their other midfield options offers what he brings to the team. Klopp said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"He [Elliot] was unlucky with the injury but then lucky with the whole process afterwards. Everything has gone well. He did an incredible job and the medical department did an incredible job."

He added:

"He was patient coming back and he's still a fearless boy and a great footballer. There are not a lot of good things when you get an injury like that. But when you are that young, you deal with it better. Getting this goal was a really touching moment."

Klopp is clearly a big fan of Elliot and will definitely be giving the youngster a lot of game time. Should he have an injury-free season, Liverpool could have a world-beater on their hands.

