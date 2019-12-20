Hazard will prove his worth at Real Madrid: Nemanja Matić

Nemanja Matić has backed former team-mate Eden Hazard to prove his worth at Real Madrid and show the world that he is one of the best players around right now. The Serbian played with the Belgian for 4 seasons at Chelsea, where they were part of 2 Premier League and one FA Cup winning squad. Matić moved on to Manchester United in the summer of 2017, while Hazard made his long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium earlier in the summer of this year.

Since his move though, the Belgian has endured a difficult start to life in Spain, managing just one goal in 13 games in all competitions. Injuries have not helped either; he missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury and is currently out with a hairline crack in the foot. The Belgian is not expected to return until the first week of January, as his bad luck shows no signs of abating this season. However, he has now found support from his former teammate.

Matic believes Hazard will come good in time

The Serbian, speaking in an interview with Omnisport, stated that Hazard’s biggest problem is that he is a nice person. He also reinstated that the Belgian will need time to adjust to life in Spain. Matic agreed that the expectations are massive at Real Madrid, but believes that in time, the Bernabéu will witness Hazard return to his very best.

At Real Madrid, if you don't score in the first two, three games... if you don't score or play well, they criticize you a lot. The pressure is big, but he also had an injury, but I'm sure in the next five, six months and next season he will be again one of the best players in the world.

The Belgian signed off from Stamford Bridge by inspiring his former club to the UEFA Europa League title last season. Hazard was phenomenal for the blues, scoring 21 goals from 52 games, his best return in a Chelsea shirt. He is yet to replicate that form for his new club, but there’s no denying that Hazard is a footballer par excellence. As such, few people would bet against his former teammate’s prediction coming true in time.

