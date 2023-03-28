“He was always a big joker” – Gary Cahill makes interesting claim on ex-Chelsea teammate 

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has hailed former Blues teammate David Luiz as one of the best ball-playing centre-backs that he has ever played with. The retired English defender lavished praise on the Brazilian, who now plays for Flamengo.

Cahill included Luiz's name while picking the best five-a-side team of players that he has played alongside. The Englishman told LADBible TV (via HITC):

“He (Luiz) is probably one of the best on-the-ball centre-backs that I have probably played with. He can pick a pass from anywhere. His ability to step out with the ball. And his character. He was always a big joker, so in a five-a-side team, you need a bit of character in there. He is certainly that."

Cahill then spoke about whether the Brazilian centre-back was underrated. He added:

"When you say underrated, just look at his career and what he has done. I don’t see how he can be underrated. Sometimes people have opinions. At the time, he was quite a flair player for a centre-back. He sometimes took chances. Sometimes he got away with it, then he didn’t."

The Englishman further went on to say:

“Nonetheless, he was his own personality and a massive player. If you look at his career. The caps for Brazil and the trophies won – I think his career speaks for itself.”

Luiz registered 248 appearances across all competitions over the course of his career at Stamford Bridge, recording 18 goals and 12 assists.

The Brazilian defender won an array of accolades at Chelsea. This includes the Premier League, the Champions League, two UEFA Europa League titles and two FA Cups.

"He has to be careful” - Chelsea boss Graham Potter warned of key reason for potential sacking amid poor form

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has warned Chelsea manager Graham Potter that he could be sacked if the Blues do not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Potter's side are currently 10th in the Premier League table amid poor form this term, with a huge gap to cover to reach the top four. They are 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

The west London outfit's ticket to next season's UEFA Champions League seems to be in jeopardy with only 11 games to go.

Ogden believes this could prompt the Chelsea hierarchy to relieve Potter of his duties. He told ESPN (via HITC):

"Clubs always back their manager until they don’t. When they don’t, then they are gone – that’s what Potter has to be aware of, if Chelsea don’t finish in the Champions League places, then he has to be careful.”

The Blues will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on April 1.

Poll : 0 votes