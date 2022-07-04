“He always wanted Arsenal” - Fabrizio Romano claims 3 clubs failed with attempt to hijack Gabriel Jesus transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while three clubs attempted to hijack Gabriel Jesus’ transfer to Arsenal, the player only had eyes for the Gunners.

Having struggled to find a regular source of goals last season, Arsenal have gone ahead and signed Jesus from Manchester City.

The north London outfit have supposedly paid £45 million (via Romano) to City for their striker, tying him down to a five-year contract.

Arsenal @Arsenal On Cloud No. 9



Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus On Cloud No. 9Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus ⛅️ On Cloud No. 9🔴 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus https://t.co/kPgOx9uVZd

As per Romano, Jesus’ transfer to the Emirates Stadium was not straightforward, as the three clubs tried to hijack the deal over the last few months.

The move ultimately went through due to Jesus’ resolve to join the Gunners. The Italian journalist tweeted:

“Three clubs tried to hijack Gabriel Jesus deal until Sunday, June 26… but he always wanted Arsenal as priority. Now it’s finally official and confirmed.

“Signed last week, delivered today. £45m to Man City. Contract until June 2027.”

Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in January 2017. He scored 95 goals and provided 46 assists in 236 appearances across competitions for the Citizens. The Brazilian won four Premier League titles and four League Cups, amongst other honors, during his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

His best-ever season in the Premier League came in the 2019-20 campaign. The 25-year-old scored 14 times and provided eight assists in 34 league games that season.

Gabriel Jesus could turn out to be an excellent signing for Arsenal

Jesus did not get as many opportunities as he had wanted at Manchester City.

Under former City assistant boss and current Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, he could take a leap in his career. The Brazil international could very well become a formidable striker in the English top flight.

Gabriel Jesus @gabrieljesus9 Thanks Man City and all the people who made this club my life for all these years. Time to live a new dream!



Thanks @mancity Thanks Man City and all the people who made this club my life for all these years. Time to live a new dream!Thanks @mancity https://t.co/c0jzYa0qw1

Jesus is an intelligent player, who not only scores but also creates regular opportunities for his teammates. His build-up play is on-point, he does not shy away from defending, and possesses endless stamina.

In a World Cup year, he will look to put on a show for Brazil coach Tite. The Gunners, who are desperate to get into the Champions League, could benefit greatly from the former Palmeiras man’s determination to prove himself.

Also Read: “The best option for both parties” – Ally McCoist explains what ‘could suit’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United amid transfer rumors

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far