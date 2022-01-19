“He is amazing at it” – Micah Richards lauds what Chelsea man is ‘happy’ to do during games

Former England international Micah Richards has lauded Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger for his aggressiveness and said 'he is amazing at it'. Richards emphasized that Italian defenders are more about keeping the shape and following the line while in the Premier League the defensive line goes up to aggressively chase the opposition's players.

The 28-year-old German international arrived at Stamford Bridge from the Italian side AS Roma in 2017 on a £29 million. The club has a 5-year agreement with the player which is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season. Rudiger is reportedly seeking a move out with interest emerging from many big European clubs including 13-time Champions League winners, Real Madrid.

Micah Richards has praised the German international for his aggressiveness on the pitch and the ability to close down the opponent and stick him higher up on the pitch. Chelsea fans also seem to like this aspect of Rudiger's approach and have been supporting him during home games.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Richards said:

“When you’re in Italy, and you’re defending, they always say ‘keep your shape and keep your line’. I think in the Premier League defenders are not bothered. A bit more aggressive. You see Rudiger he’s amazing at it. He follows strikers or midfielders all the way out and is happy to go.''

Recently, Michael Dawson also spoke about Rudiger's prowess on the pitch and said that the German footballer is 'horrible' to play against. Dawson also said that the 28-year-old defender had been a revelation under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

🗣 "He's horrible to play against, for Chelsea he's so important to keep."



Michael Dawson says it vital for Chelsea to keep Antonio Rudiger and Paul Merson questions if he can play in a back three

Dawson said:

“He has come back and under Thomas Tuchel he has been a revelation. He has played in a three. He gets around people, he is physical, he is horrible to play against.”

Chelsea's Timo Werner unsure why fans support him despite missing scoring opportunities

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has wondered why most Chelsea fans support him passionately despite missing easy goal scoring opportunities. The German forward joined the Premier League club in 2020 from RB Leipzig on a £47.5 Million deal. He has scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for the club.





"Sometimes, I don't know why they support me so much, because I'm a striker and I want to score but I miss chances…



The support they give me makes me stronger when I have hard times. I try to give my best every game."

Speaking about his time at Stamford Bridge, Werner touched upon many aspects of the great support he gets from the home crowd despite missing scoring opportunities on occasions. The German said:

"Sometimes I don’t know why they are supporting me so much, because I’m a striker and I want to score but miss chances. It makes it so fun to play in front of the Chelsea fans & when they give the support they give me, it makes me stronger when I miss chances or have hard times. I try to give my best every game, 100% to make sure the team are happy."

Edited by S Chowdhury