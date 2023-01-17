"He begged to start" - Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United star was desperate to be in starting XI for derby against Man City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Anthony Martial begged to start against Manchester City in the derby on Saturday (January 14). The Red Devils secured a memorable 2-1 comeback win over their neighbors at Old Trafford.

Martial, 27, got his wish and started in the victory over Manchester City, although he somewhat failed to get a foothold in the game. The French striker had one shot blocked but did complete one successful dribble. He lasted the first half before being substituted for Antony at half-time

Injury issues have hindered the forward's season, but Ten Hag has revealed just how eager he was to line up against Pep Guardiola's side (via the Athletic):

“We decided — and he decided as well — to start. He begged to start. I knew the start would be so important in this game and he is really good at pressing and he is a really big element in our pressing."

Ten Hag then touched on his decision to take Martial off at half-time, alluding to the injuries that have affected his campaign:

“But I needed to re-evaluate at half-time as you saw he was not capable to go 100 per cent and this is what you need. And also to avoid him getting injured so we took him off but it also had a negative impact on our game after half-time."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Erik ten hag on Anthony Martial: "He makes the right movement, the ball security, he brings a lot to the team, the pressing, let's not forget that. So we need that profile to be a threat, and Marcus Rashford takes benefit from that." Erik ten hag on Anthony Martial: "He makes the right movement, the ball security, he brings a lot to the team, the pressing, let's not forget that. So we need that profile to be a threat, and Marcus Rashford takes benefit from that." @BeanymanSports 🚨🇫🇷 Erik ten hag on Anthony Martial: "He makes the right movement, the ball security, he brings a lot to the team, the pressing, let's not forget that. So we need that profile to be a threat, and Marcus Rashford takes benefit from that." @BeanymanSports https://t.co/WfllqDAOvQ

Martial has made 13 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and contributing two assists. He has endured Achilles irritation and a back problem during the season.

It has been a problem for Manchester United as they have not been able to call on the French forward reliably. Hence, the Red Devils dipped into the transfer market and signed Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan.

Next up for Ten Hag's side is a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday (January 18). They are fourth in the Premier League and trail league leaders Arsenal by nine points.

Manchester United's new signing Weghorst explains his decision to wear #27

Wout Weghorst joined Manchester United on loan.

Weghorst arrived at Manchester United this past week after cutting his loan spell with Besiktas short. He joins Ten Hag's side at a time when they are in desperate need of centre-forward options.

The Dutch striker has been handed the number 27 shirt following his loan move. The 30-year-old has usually opted to wear the number 9 jersey throughout his career. However, Martial currently dons that shirt.

Weghorst explained why he picked #27, revealing he had to get permission to wear it. Weghorst told the club's official website:

"Of course, I looked into the ones that are free or available. Two and seven will make nine, of course – a striker’s number. I had a feeling with it."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Weghorst: "19th Dutchman to represent United? As a striker, I followed van Nistelrooy and van Persie [at Weghorst: "19th Dutchman to represent United? As a striker, I followed van Nistelrooy and van Persie [at #MUFC ]. When I was younger I watched their games, their goals, the connection with the fans in the stadium. These are things I remember." 🚨🇳🇱 Weghorst: "19th Dutchman to represent United? As a striker, I followed van Nistelrooy and van Persie [at #MUFC]. When I was younger I watched their games, their goals, the connection with the fans in the stadium. These are things I remember." https://t.co/kjo2lKJHkY

The Burnley loanee scored nine goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances for Besiktas. He also netted two goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands.

