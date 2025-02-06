“He has characteristics of Johan Cruyff” - When David Moyes rated ex-Manchester United ‘young talent’ during his time at Old Trafford

While at the helm of Manchester United, David Moyes once praised the talented winger, Adnan Januzaj. After taking over as the manager from Sir Alex Ferguson, Moyes gave the then-18-year-old Januzaj opportunities in the first team.

There was much ado about the youngster, whom the Red Devils had signed from Anderlecht. He repaid their faith with impressive performances in the academy, before getting into the first team and playing regularly under Moyes.

The former United manager spoke highly about the winger, telling ESPN (via talkSPORT):

"Along with Wayne Rooney, Adnan is the best young talent I've worked with as a manager. He's a wonderful player gifted with great balance and the ability to go past people with ease. When I see his poise on the ball he has characteristics of Johan Cruyff."

Trending

Things did not particularly end up well for Adnan Januzaj at Manchester United. Moyes was sacked after just one season, and his replacement Louis van Gaal was not particularly interested in using the winger's talents much.

Januzaj ended up going on loan to Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, before he was sold to Real Sociedad. He played just 63 games for the Red Devils, scoring five goals. Four of those goals were in his first season, while Moyes was in charge.

When Adnan Januzaj opened up about his difficult period at Manchester United

Adnan Januzaj opened up about the problems he faced at Manchester United, under Louis van Gaal. In 2017, he was sold off to Sociedad with very little fanfare, as the club let go of a player they deemed surplus to requirements.

It was a fall from grace for the winger who, only four years earlier, had the world at his feet at Old Trafford. Speaking to Daily Mail about his time in England, Januzaj revealed that he had little freedom under Van Gaal (via talkSPORT):

"There was not the same freedom. A winger needs that confidence, a manager telling you, 'Go and take people on'. With him, it was a slow passing game. For some it was difficult. You could see some players were not enjoying the football. The manager and I had many difficult meetings.

"I was frustrated and everyone could see that I was not the same Adnan as the first year. I was sometimes even in the stands. When you work hard in training and then get left out, it's hard for a young guy."

Adnan Januzaj, now 30 years old, plays for Sevilla, who have sent him on loan to Las Palmas. He also made just 15 caps for Belgium, a low number for a player who was once highly regarded at Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback