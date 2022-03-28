"He is the child of Barcelona" - Michel Platini says Lionel Messi's situation is 'complicated' at PSG

Lionel Messi's decision to join PSG in the summer hasn't come out well, with the former Barcelona star struggling to replicate his brilliance at the Parc des Princes this season.

While his struggles continue, former France midfielder Michel Platini admitted the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's situation was complicated in the French capital.

It's been seven months since Lionel Messi parted ways with Barcelona and sealed a sensational transfer to PSG.

Unfortunately, he's been a mere shadow of himself over the last few months, bagging just seven goals and ten assists since the campaign kicked off.

That has opened the door for critics to rip into the Argentine in recent weeks, with many already labeling his transfer to the Parc des Princes a failure.

Michel Platini, however, has called for the player to be excused over his own decision, noting that he also made a similar one during his active playing days at Juventus.

"First of all, he does what he wants, it is he who decides his life," the Frenchman said on RMC Sport’s Rothen s’enflamme program.

"Now it's true that he is the child of Barcelona as Ronaldo was the child of Madrid. They decided to leave. I can put myself in their shoes. When I left Juve, I stopped. I was 32 years old. Barcelona and OM wanted me."

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi arrived at PSG aged 34 years old. At that age, Michel Platini has urged that no one should expect the former Barcelona maestro to perform like he did five to six years ago. He continued:

"It's complicated for a player like Leo, when you arrive at 34, you know that you are worth a heritage, you are worth a lot.

"But will you play as well as you did in the past?… Lionel chose to have a new challenge. It’s good for French soccer that he came to play in France. But he will never play as well as he did 5-6 years ago," the Frenchman added.

Lionel Messi reportedly looking to leave PSG in favor of Barcelona return

The Argentine is enduring one of the worst outings of his career so far this term

According to a report from Spanish publication El Nacional, Lionel Messi isn't happy with how things have turned out for him in the French capital.

The Argentine is said to be exploring the possibility of returning to Barcelona at the end of the season.

So far this season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has made 26 appearances for PSG across all competitions, recording seven goals and ten assists to his name.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

