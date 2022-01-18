“He could choose where he goes” – Timo Werner admits ‘incredible’ Chelsea star will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has hailed Antonio Rudiger as an “incredible” defender. He further claimed that the centre-back would have plenty of suitors if he decides to leave the Blues.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has only six months left on his contract and is free to discuss terms with other clubs. The west London outfit are eager to keep the player at the club and have offered him multiple, lucrative contracts. So far, Rudiger has refused to put pen to paper and is reportedly on his way to a non-English club.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Rudiger has emerged as one of Chelsea’s most dependable players over the last year. The Germany international was ever-present in Tuchel’s three-man backline in the 2020-21 season and ended up winning his first-ever Champions League title in the summer. Even the German mastermind's continued support has not swayed Rudiger to sign an extension.

One of the best defenders on the planet in the past year, and has the trophies to back it up.

One of Rudiger’s compatriots, Timo Werner, is taking a more neutral approach. Although the forward wishes for Rudiger to stay, he is seemingly happy with the fact that Rudiger will have no problem finding a new home.

When asked about the center-back’s contract situation, Werner told Florian Plettenberg:

“He plays incredible. As a free agent he could choose where he goes!”

The 28-year-old defender has played in 21 Premier League matches for Tuchel's side this season. Apart from being rock solid at the back, Rudiger has also popped up with two important goals for the Stamford Bridge unit.

Real Madrid drop interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

La Liga giants Real Madrid were reportedly keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation. They were hoping to sign the German in January itself in order to bolster their backline before their Champions League last-16 clash with PSG.

(Source: Daily Mail)

However, as per latest reports, Madrid have seemingly dropped their pursuit of the German as they feel cheated by his agent Sahr Senesie. Senesie has allegedly used Real Madrid’s name to drive up Rudiger’s sign-on bonus, which now stands at €20 million. European heavyweights Bayern Munich and PSG are believed to be the frontrunners for the Chelsea defender’s services at the moment.

