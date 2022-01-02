Real Madrid drop interest in Antonio Rudiger after feeling 'used by the representative' of Chelsea defender: Reports

According to Spanish daily ABC, Real Madrid do not intend to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger anymore. They believe the German's agent is leveraging the La Liga club's link to secure a hefty signing bonus.

Reports also suggest that Real Madrid are happy with their current centre-back partnership with David Alaba and Eder Militao. They are not looking to add another senior defender to their team.

Instead, Real Madrid are said to be on the lookout for a young defender who will develop with both Alaba and Militao.

The Spanish club believe they are being manipulated by Rudiger's half-brother and agent, Sahr Senesie, who is currently hunting for a final big contract for his client.

😬 All is not well at Chelsea... ⌛ Antonio Rudiger - deal up this summer⌛ Cesar Azpilicueta - deal up this summer⌛ Andreas Christesen - deal up this summer🛫 Edouard Mendy - off to AFCON🤕 Ben Chilwell out for the season🤕 Reece James injured 😔 Romelu Lukaku unhappy 😬 All is not well at Chelsea... https://t.co/MpS8goTVxp

Senesie is alleged to have used Real Madrid's name to secure Rudiger a lucrative deal. It includes a €20 million (£16.8 million) signing-on fee when he becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

According to the report, Rudiger is being pursued by both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. The former, in particular, is said to have gone to great lengths to secure the signing of the Germany international.

Chelsea might be able to renegotiate with Rudiger after Real Madrid cool their interest in the German defender

Rudiger is currently holding out for a contract that will fetch him 'nearly twice' the £140k per week that Chelsea is currently willing to offer the 28-year-old.

Real Madrid were reportedly willing to match that number. A report from the Telegraph also stated how Real Madrid players were convinced that Rudiger would arrive at Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current season. However, the aforementioned piece of news debunks such claims.

Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde. A move for the 23-year-old didn't materialize in the summer. However, Chelsea haven't given up on their pursuit of the Sevilla defender.

Amazing. 💪 Jules Kounde among LaLiga players 23 or under in 2021:◉ Most aerial duels won◉ Most clearances◉ Most accurate passes in opp. half◉ Most possession won in defensive third◉ Most possession won in midfield thirdAmazing. 💪 @LaLigaLowdown Jules Kounde among LaLiga players 23 or under in 2021:◉ Most aerial duels won ◉ Most clearances ◉ Most accurate passes in opp. half ◉ Most possession won in defensive third◉ Most possession won in midfield thirdAmazing. 💪 @LaLigaLowdown

The Frenchman is also being tailed by other European clubs, including Manchester United. Interestingly, the Red Devils have also joined the mix to sign Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid, on the flip side, are willing to offload the deadweight to make way for PSG"s Kylian Mbappe. Carlo Ancelloti has expressed his desire to let go of Eden Hazard, who joined the club from Chelsea in 2019.

Chelsea are among the favorites to re-sign the Belgian. However, their priority at the moment is Rudiger's contract extension.

Rudiger's Chelsea contract expires in the summer and he is now legally free to speak to other teams about a possible pre-contract.

Chelsea may still be able to give him a new deal. But it is reasonable to say that they are not in a good position to do so.

Edited by Aditya Singh