Real Madrid players believe Chelsea star will complete Santiago Bernabeu switch in 2022: Reports

According to recent reports, Real Madrid players are more or less convinced that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will be arriving as a free agent next summer.

The German international has been negotiating over a contract extension with the Blues for as long as fans can remember. However, the club have failed to get his signature as the German defender is unhappy with his wages.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the German wants 'nearly twice' the £140k per week that the Premier League team is now offering, which Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer.

"While Chelsea would like to keep Rudiger and would be prepared to increase their original offer, they are also aware that being held to ransom could cause problems within the dressing-room and set a bad precedent."

Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Stamford Bridge has played a massive role in Rudiger's resurgence. The German looked down and out under Frank Lampard, but Tuchel's appointment reignited the spark that had been missing.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain have all expressed interest in the defender, with Manchester United also getting into the mix in the last few days.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also vying for other high-profile players

Erling Haaland's future at Borussia Dortmund remains shrouded in mystery. Reports suggest Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG are leading the race to sign the Norwegian. Chelsea, too, were in the mix, but have cooled their interest in the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019, but has failed to hit the ground running. Aside from a few good performances here and there, the Belgian has struggled with injuries. Rumors suggest Hazard could return to Chelsea next summer, with Carlo Ancelloti keen to offload dead weight.

This is also because the club needs the resources to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. Robert Lewandowski has also been linked with Los Blancos but it remains to be seen if that will materialize.

Should Rudiger join Real Madrid from Chelsea, he will be reunited with Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, and the German also has a good relationship with David Alaba.

Chelsea, on the flip side, have been linked with Sevilla's Jules Kounde to replace Antonio Rudiger. A move for the Frenchman didn't materialize in the summer and it remains to be seen if the Blues will be able to get his signature before other interested clubs, including Manchester United.

