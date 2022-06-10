“He’d be desperate” – Alan Hutton explains why Sadio Mane might be frustrated with Liverpool amid Bayern Munich transfer saga

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton has claimed Sadio Mane may be getting frustrated by his drawn-out transfer saga as he seeks away from Liverpool.

According to The Mail, the Reds are expecting Bayern Munich to match their £42.5 million valuation of the 30-year-old forward, who has just a year left on his current deal.

Mane's sale would allow the Merseyside club to fund a blockbuster transfer for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, who is set to cost Liverpool a club-record amount. The Reds seek to buy him as a direct replacement for the departing Senegalese forward.

However, speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham and Aston Villa full-back Hutton believes Mane will be "desperate" to leave Anfield. The pundit claimed:

“From Liverpool’s point of view, they know they need to replace this guy. They’ve put a lot of money, energy and time into him, and they want his value, whatever they see that as. I understand from Liverpool’s point of view as well.”

“I think he’d (Mane) be desperate to know exactly what they’re looking for. As long as you’ve got a ballpark figure, it’s something to work from.

“But if they’re just straight out not giving them any clue and just rejecting everything, of course it’d be frustrating.

“He’s obviously come out and let everybody know what he wants for his future. If a team like Bayern Munich, another top, world-class team, are putting in bids even you, going into your last year, think are acceptable…

“He’s 30-years-old with one year left. At £25-30million, even though he’s a fantastic player, you’d think that should be able to do it.”

Would Nunez be an ideal replacement for Mane at Liverpool?

Mane has been a key figure in Jurgen Klopp's side ever since arriving from Southampton in 2016 and has since won every major honour available.

The Senegal international has been used in a central role in recent months to accommodate January signing Luiz Diaz, who has been a sensation since his arrival from Porto.

If Mane indeed moves on, the six-time European champions will have a huge job replacing a man who scored 23 goals in 51 appearances in the most recent campaign.

22-year-old Nunez is predominantely a centre forward, but can play on the left-wing if required. His tally of 34 strikes in 41 games in all competitions, including netting twice against Klopp's side in the Champions League semi-final, has made him one of the most wanted attackers in European football. This makes him a suitable camdidate on paper to replace Mane, even if it's a tough ask.

