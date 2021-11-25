"He can't drop Messi, Mbappe or Neymar" - Michael Owen insists Pochettino would fare better with Manchester United than PSG

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United over the last couple of days. The Red Devils are searching for a new manager after dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this week and are reportedly trying to lure the Argentine to Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has encouraged Mauricio Pochettino to leave PSG and join Manchester United. According to the Englishman, the player power at the Parc des Princes is a good reason for the tactician to make the switch to Old Trafford.

"He can’t drop Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Of course, they are good enough but playing like that they won’t win the Champions League," Owen was quoted as saying.

The former Liverpool attacker went further by claiming Mauricio Pochettino could do more with Manchester United than PSG, given the freedom he'd have to raise his team.

He continued:

"I think Poch can probably do more with the Manchester United team than he can the PSG team. The PSG team pick themselves but can you mould them into a winning team? I’m not sure. I think you can with Manchester United."

Manchester United could've appointed Mauricio Pochettino on a free just a few months ago but let the opportunity slide, paving the way for PSG to snap him up. Michael Owen believes it was a poor decision from the Red Devils.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says if Manchester United want Mauricio Pochettino as manager he would expect him to leave PSG for the 🗣 "Pochettino would love the Man Utd job"Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says if Manchester United want Mauricio Pochettino as manager he would expect him to leave PSG for the #MUFC role. 🗣 "Pochettino would love the Man Utd job"Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says if Manchester United want Mauricio Pochettino as manager he would expect him to leave PSG for the #MUFC role. https://t.co/iyzF4ralXE

"Poch is a fascinating one. Manchester United could have had him for nothing a few months ago and now they are going to have to pay a absolute fortune to get him out of PSG and nothing has changed at Manchester United. I mean just out of principle I don’t know if I could do it," the former Liverpool forward added.

Mauricio Pochettino is in his first season with PSG

What the rumors say about Manchester United's interest in Mauricio Pochettino

According to multiple sources, Manchester United consider Mauricio Pochettino their number one option to become their next manager. The Red Devils are said to be confident they can prise him away from the Parc des Princes and are willing to meet the financial implications.

The tactician is believed to be interested in a return to the Premier League to take charge of affairs at Old Trafford. However, he is giving little to nothing away on the subject out of respect for his current club. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks.

