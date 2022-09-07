"He is not elite in any sense of the word", "Should be dropped to the under 23s" - Chelsea fans vent their anger on 'overrated' star after loss to Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea lost their first game in the Champions League this season against Dinamo Zagreb away on Tuesday (September 6). While the Stamford Bridge faithful were less than pleased with their overall performance on the night, much of their anger was directed towards Mason Mount.

The attacker failed to provide his side with quality in the final third, taking the most shots in the game (5) with just one on target. He was more potent with his defensive attributes, making four tackles. However, it did little to change the 1-0 scoreline, which saw Chelsea leave Croatia with zero points.

It also did little to impress the club's fans, who took to Twitter to slam Mount's performance. Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy Stamford Bridge support:

VAR  @Ziyechman @ChelseaFC

Thomas Tuchel doesn't rate Broja.

Wasted funds on defence whilst we've shiit attacking players.

Why's Kai Havertz always starting ahead of Ziyech?

Azpilicueta in 2022? We're literally finished.



Faisal @Faisal_CFC9 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Mason Mount vs Dinamo Zagreb Highlights| Goals and assists | Cobham- where it started| 🥶🥶 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Mason Mount vs Dinamo Zagreb Highlights| Goals and assists | Cobham- where it started| 🥶🥶🔥🔥 https://t.co/wSK2TOZcLR

🤾 @_29Era @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp We Chelsea fans don't want Mount at the club anymore. He's clearly not good enough @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp We Chelsea fans don't want Mount at the club anymore. He's clearly not good enough

Jake LaMotta. @kamithecreator_ Mason Mount has mastered the art of looking busy on a football pitch. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word, closer to Yossi Benayoun than a Frank Lampard. A 3/10 on his best day. Overrated Mason Mount has mastered the art of looking busy on a football pitch. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word, closer to Yossi Benayoun than a Frank Lampard. A 3/10 on his best day. Overrated

Marco @ftblShush Mount can’t pass, can’t shoot, can’t create, can’t play in a pivot, can’t beat the first man on a corner, can’t defend. It’s criminal how he never gets called out for his shit Mount can’t pass, can’t shoot, can’t create, can’t play in a pivot, can’t beat the first man on a corner, can’t defend. It’s criminal how he never gets called out for his shit

Will @willreyner Ziyech and Mount should be dropped to the under 23’s but then again why should the 23’s be forced to play with such dross Ziyech and Mount should be dropped to the under 23’s but then again why should the 23’s be forced to play with such dross

Raf @CFCRaf2 Mason Mount’s been playing like a 76 rated non rare this season Mason Mount’s been playing like a 76 rated non rare this season

The Blues are now set to face Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday (September 10). Mount will be hoping he can improve his performance against the newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

Chelsea fail to score against a more clinical Dinamo Zagreb

The Blues may have had the lion's share of possession (68%), but it did little to put the scoreline in their favor. They took on the hosts from the starting whistle, dominating the game in the opposition's half, but failing to find the target.

It was the Croatians who, to the delight of their fans, found the opening goal against the run of play. With the Blues well out of their own half, a counter-attack from Zagreb turned the game around early on, with just 13 minutes on the clock.

Bruno Petkovic played the ball into Chelsea's near-empty half to find his teammate Mislav Orsic, who put it over Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. While the Spaniard got his hand to the ball, it wasn't enough to keep it from bouncing into the goal.

While the Blues continued to dominate possession, they could not find the clinical edge required to put the game level before half-time. The Citizens put up a rock-hard defense that kept Thomas Tuchel's men sniffing for a chance, but they remained out of the game.

In the Blues' half, however, Zagreb enjoyed a more impressive attack. They got through Chelsea's porous defense, but failed to add another goal to the scoreline.

The Blues eventually ended the game with 15 shots (3 on target), but without a goal or a point, which will put them at the bottom of Group E.

