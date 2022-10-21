"He is fighting for his place" - Chelsea midfielder is desperate to play admits Graham Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has admitted that on-loan midfielder Denis Zakaria has not received the game that he was expecting so far at Stamford Bridge.

Zakaria signed a season-long loan deal on deadline day for the summer transfer window after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus. However, the move has not gone to plan for the 25-year-old, as he is yet to play a minute for the Blues.

Zakaria was signed by Thomas Tuchel before the German boss was dismissed just days later following a slow start to the season.

Meanwhile, Potter has conceded that Zakaria has been forced to be patient.

When asked about the box-to-box midfielder ahead of Chelsea's upcoming clash with Manchester United on October 22, Potter told a press conference (per Football.London):

"We've got a squad of 24 players and we've used a lot. In that position there are good players so he has had to be patient. He is fighting for his place and is ready to help the team. We can't play everybody. He's doing nothing wrong but he's not had the game time I'm sure he would like. But he's acting well in training."

Despite N'Golo Kante's long-term injury problems, Chelsea still have plenty of options in central midfield, including Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Conor Gallagher.

Zakaria made just 15 appearances for Juventus after his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in January before signing for Chelsea.

Graham Potter offers update on N'Golo Kante's contract talks with Chelsea

The 31-year-old midfielder has made just two appearances for the Blues this term due to a severe hamstring injury. The west London club announced this week that Kante would miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup as he would take up to four months off as a result of the injury

Another concern for the Blues is that the elite box-to-box midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, with no sign of his deal being renewed. Kante has been a key player for Chelsea since his arrival from Leicester City in 2016 and Potter was asked about the player's contract situation.

The 47-year-old boss largely avoided the question, instead insisting that the club are more focused on getting Kante back to full fitness. Potter proclaimed:

"The most important thing for us and me is we help him get fit. That's the focus. He has a long road ahead so we have to make sure he gets the right treatment and when he is enjoying his football, we can think about those things then."

