"He would get us more goals than Gabriel Jesus" - Darren Bent urges Arsenal to launch bold move for Chelsea attacker

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sign out-of-favor Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku. The Englishman believes the Belgian striker would offer more goals than the Gunners' current No.9 Gabriel Jesus.

CentreGoals. @centregoals 📸| Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion we're spotted together at Lautaro Martínez's wedding 📸| Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion we're spotted together at Lautaro Martínez's wedding 👀 https://t.co/crWbMwj27c

Lukaku is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer after the completion of his loan spell at Inter Milan. However, the Belgian international's future at the club remains uncertain, given his complicated departure to Italy prior to the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent was asked whether he would take the Chelsea forward at Arsenal. The Englishman replied:

"Yes. Without a doubt."

When asked whether that would place Jesus' position in the squad in jeopardy, Bent said:

"No, I'm not getting rid of anyone, but I'd have him. Do you know what? He would get us more goals than Gabriel Jesus. What Gabriel Jesus did at Arsenal [this season] was brilliant, but there were times he would frustrate me because he wasn't in the box enough. There were times the ball would flash across the box and no one was in there - he's on the edge of the box. But Lukaku, I know he's in there."

Bent further stated how he would line up the Chelsea striker and the Brazilian forward. The Englishman would play Jesus on the left and bench Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli. He said:

"I'd start Gabriel Jesus on the left potentially. Maybe, one or the other. It's a squad game. But I would start Lukaku down the middle over Gabriel Jesus."

Lukaku has registered 24 Serie A appearances for Inter Milan this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists.

Alan Smith says Arsenal cannot rival Chelsea for £120m-rated Premier League superstar

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes the Gunners will not be able to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has turned into one of the Premier League's hottest prospects, attracting interest from the Gunners, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Smith claims that Chelsea will beat the North London outfit in the race to sign the midfielder. When asked if he could see the Gunners making a bid, the Englishman told Sky Sports (as quoted by football.london):

"No I can't really, I have to say, not £120m. We saw their negotiation tactics with [Mykhailo] Mudryk when he was linked with Arsenal and they would only go up to a certain price, and after that they were out."

"They left it to Chelsea with Mudryk. If somebody else wanted to bid silly money for Declan Rice, having spoken to people on the recruitment side, people on the board at Arsenal who have given me an idea of how they work, yeah they've got a ceiling and they won't be held to ransom. They'll have a figure in mind and they'll go up to that if they do want him but they won't go any higher."

Poll : 0 votes