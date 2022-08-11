"He has had individuals accolades but he is not satisfied" - Christophe Galtier explains how Lionel Messi is invested in PSG training

New Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier addressed the press ahead of the club's home game against Montpellier and expressed his satisfaction with Lionel Messi. The manager has been impressed by the Argentine's investment in training sessions and his exemplary attitude.

The former OGC Nice boss has had an impressive start at the Parc des Princes and is unbeaten thus far. PSG have played two games under his management, the Trophee des Champions and the Ligue 1 opener, and have scored nine goals without conceding one.

More importantly, Galtier has been able to help Messi produce some of his best football in a PSG shirt, something he struggled to do in his debut campaign last season. Under the new boss, the 35-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist already.

In his press conference ahead of the clash against Montpellier, Galtier spoke about the talisman's conviction and his importance to the Parisian squad. The manager said, via RMC Sport:

"He represents the example to follow in his investment. He won everything. He has had individual distinctions, but he is not satisfied. I find him fulfilled. When Leo smiles, the team smiles. In training, it's the same, he is loved and admired by his partners."

Messi's connection with Neymar seems to be clicking again and the two were in fine form against Clermont in PSG's Ligue 1 opening fixture. They assisted each other's goals, with the Argentina international scoring his second goal of the night with a brilliant bicycle kick.

Messi's performances have been a welcome sign for fans who remain hopeful of witnessing the forward finding his goal scoring boots this season.

Barcelona striker makes his pick between PSG's Lionel Messi and Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was asked a bunch of rapid fire questions by ESPN, one of which was to make the choice between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Arsenal striker is yet to play alongside the two modern greats. However, the Gabon international did not hesitate to select the former Blaugrana No.10 over his Portuguese rival.

Gunners fans would be happy to know that in the same interview with ESPN, he was asked to make a pick between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Aubameyang proved his loyalty to Arsenal and snubbed Spurs in favor of Los Blancos.

