"He could lead that team to something very special" - Trevor Sinclair urges Thomas Tuchel to name 27-year-old as Chelsea club captain 

Trevor Sinclair has urged Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to make Raheem Sterling the new club captain for the upcoming campaign.

The 27-year-old winger arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer having made the switch from Manchester City. Sterling brings with him a wealth of experience, including 320 Premier League appearances as well as four league championships.

Kevin De Bruyne @KevinDeBruyne We came 7 years ago together to this club to win trophies together and play good football and we achieved that. Was a pleasure to play with you. Wishing you all the best in future bro @sterling7 We came 7 years ago together to this club to win trophies together and play good football and we achieved that. Was a pleasure to play with you. Wishing you all the best in future bro @sterling7 https://t.co/y0xVrA5inn

Sterling has captained England on a number of occasions. With current club captain Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly on his way out, Sinclair believes the Blues' new forward should be gifted the honor next. The former West Ham winger told TalkSPORT:

“If you look at it, he’s vice-captain of England and the only person who you can say has more experience than him, is Thiago Silva, and he’s getting on. You can’t build your team around someone who might be leaving at the end of the season."

“Everyone looks up to him. You hear young players all the time talking about how Raheem Sterling did this and how he helped them with that. I think he could go in and be a great captain for Chelsea. He could lead that team to something very special.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Azpi, waiting for club’s agreement as Barça contract proposal is into his hands since March: deal until 2024. Barcelona and Chelsea are in direct contact with new round of talks now scheduled to discuss about César Azpilicueta. Barça want to speed up the negotiation.Azpi, waiting for club’s agreement as Barça contract proposal is into his hands since March: deal until 2024. Barcelona and Chelsea are in direct contact with new round of talks now scheduled to discuss about César Azpilicueta. Barça want to speed up the negotiation. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBAzpi, waiting for club’s agreement as Barça contract proposal is into his hands since March: deal until 2024. https://t.co/okDgo5ANHV

Trevor Sinclair believes Chelsea have signed a "winner" in Raheem Sterling

The former Cityzen winger signed a five-year deal to join Tuchel's side and was the first signing of the new Todd Boehly era.

The Blues are in desperate need of a consistent goalscorer following the disappointing run endured by Romelu Lukaku last season. Sinclair believes that Sterling is an outstanding addition to the Stamford Bridge ranks, as he proclaimed:

“You’re getting a winner, and somebody who never gives up. He’s won four Premier League titles and I can see Chelsea picking up silverware by the end of the season."

“Chelsea are desperate for an out-and-out winger. They’ve got a lot of No. 10s and very samey players, but with Raheem Sterling you know what you’re getting – a player who will get chalk on his heels, get players in a one-on-one situation, take them on and get crosses and shots into the box."

“He’s 27 and his performances will only improve at his age. He arrived at Manchester City as a 20-year-old boy and he left as a man, and I do think Chelsea are going to get the best out of him.”

