"He makes you smile everyday" - Christian Pulisic names his favorite Chelsea teammate 

Christian Pulisic has named N'Golo Kante as his favorite Chelsea teammate. The United States star claimed the Frenchman makes everyone smile and would do anything for his team.

Speaking on Complex's GOAT Talk with Ben Chilwell, the two Chelsea players were asked who their favorite teammate was at the club. The American answered Kante, without hesitation.

Pulisic said:

"He makes you smile every day you come in, he covers you, he runs for you, he'll do anything for you. He's a good teammate."

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC @cpulisic_10 The kid from Hershey... cool as you like The kid from Hershey... cool as you like 😎 @cpulisic_10 https://t.co/0MwgKfMXZT

Pulisic spoke about his desire to play more and was quoted saying:

"As far as right now, I'm obviously just focused on what I'm doing here. And I'm super excited to be here. And yeah, that's it. Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well."

He added:

"And I think I still got a lot of games, but it's always something that I'm working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

The 23-year-old played 21 matches in the league last season, starting in 13 of them. The forward scored six times and assisted twice, and would be keen to improve those numbers.

Chelsea star told to improve fitness

Christian Pulisic has been told to improve his fitness if he wants to be a regular at Chelsea or move to another club.

Craig Burley was on ESPN FC when he claimed the American has talent, but is never fit enough to go on a consistent run. He said:

"Pulisic's issue, for me, is clear. It's not a talent issue. This is a fitness issue for him. Before he starts thinking or anyone else starts thinking where he's going to go or what he's going to do, he has to solve this. The more injuries you pick up, the more off-putting that is to potential suitors."

The Blues start their Premier League campaign with a match against Everton this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far